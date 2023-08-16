Takeaways from Steelers August 15 practice

After a day off, the Pittsburgh Steelers got back to work for one of the final three training camp practices at Saint Vincent College. Here are our takeaways from what was a spirited practice.

Armon Watts pushing for playing time

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

One big surprise from practice was defensive tackle Armon Watts running with the first team. Even more than that, he was winning those reps. We’ve talked plenty about the depth and talent on this defensive line if you add Watts into the mix, I’m not sure who stays and who goes.

Larry Ogunjobi still on the mend

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

One important piece of the Steelers defense who remains sidelined is defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi. He is still in a boot and on the sidelines but head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t give any real update on his timeline.

Defensive backs return to practice

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers are getting healthy in the secondary ahead of the preseason game against the Buffalo Bills. Safeties Damontae Kazee and Keanu Neal both practiced as well as cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Interior offensive line shuffling around

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With Nate Herbig out with a shoulder injury, Kendrick Green and Spencer Anderson got some extra reps and both made the most of it. Green got some encouragement from head coach Mike Tomlin to win that day job and Anderson continues to impress as a rookie.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire