Takeaways from the Steelers 7th training camp practice

After two days in pads, the Pittsburgh Steelers lightened things up on Thursday and once again braved the heat in the team’s seventh training camp practice. Here are some takeaways.

Anthony McFarland Jr. holding his spot

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, none of the new running backs on the roster are going to bump Anthony McFarland Jr. from the depth chart. He’s played very well at camp, has looked very strong and might be more than just depth on the roster.

Joey Porter Jr. pushing for a starting job

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie has been spectacular in camp with a nose for the football that we didn’t see in college.

Kenny Pickett showing impressive accuracy

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Pickett has quietly put together a very strong camp and on Thursday he made a couple of bigtime throws. Pittsburgh’s season will go as far as Pickett can take it and so far he’s looked impressive.

Mike Tomlin loves the heat

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The heat was once again beating down on the Steelers at practice but don’t complain to head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin talked after practice and he embraces what the heat brings out of the players.

Great news about Ryan Shazier

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

It was very cool to see former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier at practice and it was even better to find out Shazier is going to be part of the coverage team at KDKA this season covering Steelers games.

Tre Norwood taking advantage of opportunities

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

With Minkah Fitzpatrick sitting out and Damontae Kazee injured, Tre Norwood is taking full advantage of the increased reps. Whether it is run defense or pass defense, you can see that Norwood has worked hard on his craft and is showing a ton of improvement.

Nate Herbig showing off his versatility

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

The Steelers are moving Nate Herbig all around the interior offensive line in camp and he continues to excel whether it is either guard spot or center. Herbig is working hard to lock up a roster spot with his play.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire