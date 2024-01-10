Takeaways from Southern Miss football’s transfer portal class including QB Tate Rodemaker

HATTIESBURG – The transfer portal is now closed except for a few exceptions.

Southern Miss football has added eight players during this cycle, as coach Will Hall aims to retool the roster from the 3-9 season.

Here are our takeaways from the Golden Eagles transfer portal moves.

Tate Rodemaker is the headliner, but it doesn't guarantee he will be the best

Of the eight Southern Miss additions, former Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker is the standout. Being a quarterback automatically makes him one, but he’s also a nationally recognized name for replacing Jordan Travis after his season-ending injury.

Rodemaker will compete for the starting quarterback job and should have as good of a chance to win it.

But perhaps expectations need to be slightly tempered for the former three-star prospect who’s only made two starts in four seasons. Rodemaker doesn’t crack the top 25 in 247Sports' transfer quarterback rankings either.

He very well could be the missing piece that Hall has been digging for since he arrived three years ago. If so, he could be the one that bolts Southern Miss back into a bowl game. But, there are other incoming transfers that could be just as – if not more – impactful as well.

Did Southern Miss do enough to address the offensive line and secondary?

The offensive line will be a key storyline for the Golden Eagles entering the 2024 season after they lost four of their five starters. So will the secondary, which was shredded with multiple season-ending injuries early in the season.

Pro Football Focus graded Southern Miss in the bottom-half of the country in pass and run blocking grades in 2023, but losing the experience will need to be trounced.

Southern Miss added one offensive lineman in the portal in Eastern Michigan’s Zack Conti, a former walk-on who started 11 games at left guard in 2023.

Besides Conti, the Golden Eagles are banking on their internal options, plus a couple junior college signees, to take charge in 2024.

Meanwhile, Southern Miss grabbed just one player for the secondary in Mississippi State defensive back Will James. New Mexico transfer safety Jermarius Lewis was supposed to be a another one, but he decommitted on Sunday.

Portal doesn't hit Southern Miss hard

It’s inevitable for players to leave via the transfer portal. Every team gets hit, especially at the Group of Five level where some of the top players are able to leave for a big payday at Power Five schools.

Eight Golden Eagles entered the transfer portal, most of which are not massive blows.

Offensive lineman Gerquan Scott is the most notable, who is now with Ole Miss and the only one to commit to a Power Five school.

Cornerback Markel McLaurin started eight games in 2023, but has yet to commit anywhere. Same with offensive lineman Bryce Ramsey, who made 10 starts in 2023. Quarterback Holman Edwards entered the transfer portal on Tuesday as a graduate student, but was likely going to be buried deep on the depth chart in 2024.

If that – outside for a few others – is all Southern Miss has to overcome from transfer losses, that’s not too bad.

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American. Email him at ssklar@hattiesb.gannett.com and follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Analyzing Southern Miss football's roster moves in transfer portal