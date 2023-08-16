Takeaways, sights, and observations from joint practices with Eagles
The Cleveland Browns have wrapped up their second and final joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles before their preseason showdown on Thursday. The two teams have had a competitive back-and-forth on both days as iron has sharpened iron for two loaded rosters. Now over halfway through training camp, the Browns are putting in the work to get back into contention in 2023.
What stood out from Tuesday’s practice? We take a look here at observations, takeaways, and sights as the Browns went toe-to-toe with the defending NFC Champions.
Cedric Tillman makes plays
#Browns rookie WR Cedric Tillman makes an excellent leaping TD catch from Deshaun Watson in one-on-ones over #Eagles veteran CB Avonte Maddox pic.twitter.com/rUJGWN97Bz
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 16, 2023
Browns D-line can go against the best of them
Myles Garrett on how the #Browns d-line stacks up with that of the #Eagles pic.twitter.com/q53hQycHXd
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 15, 2023
Joel Bitonio calls out Eagles for cheap shots
#Browns Joel Bitonio said there were a few cheap shots by the #Eagles both ways in joint practices. Got chippy today pic.twitter.com/GPa7qTdhdK
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 15, 2023
Some one on one drills #Browns #Eagles pic.twitter.com/eNRbqhVv5g
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 15, 2023
Some WR drills from #Browns Deshaun Watson on Day 2 of joint #Eagles practices pic.twitter.com/LSHT1LxjBX
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 15, 2023
Elijah Moore returns to practice
#Browns WR Elijah Moore (ribs) back in individual drills on Day 2 of joint practices with #Eagles pic.twitter.com/yDKp4BmuTg
— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 15, 2023
Cade York has a strong day
York just made all six of his field goals, all with plenty to spare. The last three were 47, 49 and 54.
Now that’s all settled and out of the way, so…
— Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 15, 2023
Practice got a bit chippy
Browns undrafted rookie Thomas Greaney traded slaps with Derek Barnett after Barnett hit him twice post-whistle. The Eagles defense spent most of that drill looking for extracurriculars.
— Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 15, 2023
James Hudson III slated to start for concussed Jack Conklin
Back to back interceptions of Watson for the Eagles though the second may have been out of bounds. Both Jones and Hudson at RT; Stefanski said it would be Hudson.
— Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 15, 2023
Practice gets chippy pt. II
Happened 30 seconds later. An Eagles player hit Felton late and Dawand Jones started tossing Eagles players. It ended quickly. https://t.co/uCQLXmmIrL
— Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 15, 2023
Matthew Adams returns to practice
Browns LB Matthew Adams (calf injury early in camp) is back in uniform. Stefanski said no update on Harrison Bryant, who’s dealing with a non-football health issue.
— Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 15, 2023
Shelby Harris suits up for the first time
our new Dawg is gonna be a problem @ShelbyHarris93 | #DawgPound pic.twitter.com/RybXTYo27l
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 15, 2023
Watson and Akins continue their familiar connection
longgg ball szn pic.twitter.com/f2Ncd1SxXp
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 15, 2023
The rook gets his work in
light work for @IsaiahMac_93 pic.twitter.com/yinjYMLJUo
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 16, 2023
Watson to Cooper stays hot
RIGHT in the 🍞 basket @deshaunwatson | @AmariCooper9 pic.twitter.com/NlIpqHm7mv
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 15, 2023
