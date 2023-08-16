Takeaways, sights, and observations from joint practices with Eagles

Cory Kinnan
·3 min read

The Cleveland Browns have wrapped up their second and final joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles before their preseason showdown on Thursday. The two teams have had a competitive back-and-forth on both days as iron has sharpened iron for two loaded rosters. Now over halfway through training camp, the Browns are putting in the work to get back into contention in 2023.

What stood out from Tuesday’s practice? We take a look here at observations, takeaways, and sights as the Browns went toe-to-toe with the defending NFC Champions.

Cedric Tillman makes plays

Browns D-line can go against the best of them

Joel Bitonio calls out Eagles for cheap shots

Elijah Moore returns to practice

Cade York has a strong day

Practice got a bit chippy

James Hudson III slated to start for concussed Jack Conklin

Practice gets chippy pt. II

Matthew Adams returns to practice

Shelby Harris suits up for the first time

Watson and Akins continue their familiar connection

The rook gets his work in

Watson to Cooper stays hot

[lawrence-auto-related count=5]

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire