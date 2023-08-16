Takeaways, sights, and observations from joint practices with Eagles

The Cleveland Browns have wrapped up their second and final joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles before their preseason showdown on Thursday. The two teams have had a competitive back-and-forth on both days as iron has sharpened iron for two loaded rosters. Now over halfway through training camp, the Browns are putting in the work to get back into contention in 2023.

What stood out from Tuesday’s practice? We take a look here at observations, takeaways, and sights as the Browns went toe-to-toe with the defending NFC Champions.

Cedric Tillman makes plays

Browns D-line can go against the best of them

Joel Bitonio calls out Eagles for cheap shots

#Browns Joel Bitonio said there were a few cheap shots by the #Eagles both ways in joint practices. Got chippy today pic.twitter.com/GPa7qTdhdK — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 15, 2023

Some WR drills from #Browns Deshaun Watson on Day 2 of joint #Eagles practices pic.twitter.com/LSHT1LxjBX — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 15, 2023

Elijah Moore returns to practice

#Browns WR Elijah Moore (ribs) back in individual drills on Day 2 of joint practices with #Eagles pic.twitter.com/yDKp4BmuTg — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 15, 2023

Cade York has a strong day

York just made all six of his field goals, all with plenty to spare. The last three were 47, 49 and 54. Now that’s all settled and out of the way, so… — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 15, 2023

Practice got a bit chippy

Browns undrafted rookie Thomas Greaney traded slaps with Derek Barnett after Barnett hit him twice post-whistle. The Eagles defense spent most of that drill looking for extracurriculars. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 15, 2023

James Hudson III slated to start for concussed Jack Conklin

Back to back interceptions of Watson for the Eagles though the second may have been out of bounds. Both Jones and Hudson at RT; Stefanski said it would be Hudson. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 15, 2023

Practice gets chippy pt. II

Happened 30 seconds later. An Eagles player hit Felton late and Dawand Jones started tossing Eagles players. It ended quickly. https://t.co/uCQLXmmIrL — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 15, 2023

Matthew Adams returns to practice

Browns LB Matthew Adams (calf injury early in camp) is back in uniform. Stefanski said no update on Harrison Bryant, who’s dealing with a non-football health issue. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) August 15, 2023

Shelby Harris suits up for the first time

Watson and Akins continue their familiar connection

longgg ball szn pic.twitter.com/f2Ncd1SxXp — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) August 15, 2023

The rook gets his work in

Watson to Cooper stays hot

