Takeaways from Saturday's Cincinnati Bearcats loss to Dayton Flyers

You wouldn't think it would happen in their own town, but the University of Cincinnati Bearcats bused 10 minutes from campus Saturday to face a hostile environment in a road game. What was supposed to be a neutral site for UC and Dayton to renew their rivalry turned into a powder-blue packed Heritage Bank Arena that saw the Flyers of the Atlantic-10 get a quality win over the Big 12 Bearcats, 82-68.

UC had won 15 of the last 18 in the series, but Dayton led most of the game to win the first match-up between the schools since 2010, also at Heritage Bank Center. Dayton's biggest lead was 18 points in the second half. UC had two brief first-half leads.

Dayton 6-foot-10 junior DaRon Holmes II showed why he was worthy of an NBA Combine invite last spring, leading all scorers with 28 points. Kobe Elvis, who came into the game averaging less than 10 points, had 27 for Dayton and made all 14 of his free throws.

Dayton went to the stripe 30 times on the night and made 28. They also outshot the Bearcats from the perimeter, going 8-for-21 on three-pointers to UC's 6-for-25.

It was UC's worst offensive showing since the opening game of the season when they beat Illinois-Chicago 69-58. The Bearcats came into the night averaging over 86 points per game.

Topping the Bearcats was Simas Lukošius with 14 points, followed by Day Day Thomas with 12, all coming in the second half. Aziz Bandaogo had a double-double in the loss of 10 points and 12 rebounds.

As the game ended, the Dayton fans chanted, "This is our house!"

On this night, you couldn't argue against them. The announced attendance was 12,547. The majority of them drove north on I-75 afterward.

Cats got off to flashy start

UC had a quick start with Aziz Bandaogo getting a lob dunk and a traditional 3-point play on a lay-in for an early 8-3 lead. But, Bandaogo appeared to strain his back and briefly exited the game.

Brea for 3

Dayton took its first lead just over five minutes into the game on a 3-pointer by Koby Brea. Brea would hit a trio of 3-pointers in the game's opening 10 minutes. Brea did not shoot or score in the latter part of the half. He hit one more trey on the night to finish with 12 points.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Jamille Reynolds (13) dunks around Dayton Flyers forward DaRon holmes II (15) in the first half of the NCAA men's basketball game between the Dayton Flyers and Cincinnati Bearcats at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Reynolds makes 1st shot

Upon entering in the first half for his first action as a Bearcat, recently eligible Jamille Reynolds scooped up a loose ball and dunked it home. They were his first points since playing for Temple against UC last March in the ACC tournament.

Flyers held a halftime advantage

Viktor Lakhin's lone bucket of the first half gave UC a 25-24 lead with a little over five minutes to go in the opening stanza. From there, Dayton outscored the Bearcats 11-4 to lead by six at the half. Holmes and Elvis combined for 22 of Dayton's 35 first-half points. UC has only trailed at halftime vs. Xavier and Dayton, both losses.

Elvis shakes, rattles rolls early in 2nd half

Kobe Elvis nailed a 3-pointer at the 17:31 mark giving Dayton the first double-digit lead of the game at 42-31. The shot gave Elvis, who averages 9.1 points, 15 for the game. The Flyer blitzkrieg continued as they opened up a 15-point lead on another Brea 3-pointer seven minutes into the second half. The most UC was down vs. Xavier was 12 points.

Dayton would lead by as many as 18, which UC briefly cut below double digits. The Flyers' 82 points ties for their second-best outing as they also had 82 vs. Troy. The season-high was 88 vs. St. John's.

Riverfront Coliseum/The Crowne/Firstar Center/US Bank Arena/Heritage Bank Center history

The Bearcats had won 19 of their last 20 in the arena dating back to the 2002 Conference USA championship game. They are now 115-51 overall by the river. The biggest crowd to watch the Bearcats in the arena was Jan. 7, 1978 vs. Louisville when 17,038 attended.

Next game

The Bearcats return home to Fifth Third Arena Tuesday night at 7 p.m. to play Merrimack.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 5 takeaways from Saturday's Cincinnati Bearcat loss to Dayton Flyers