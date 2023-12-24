Advertisement

Takeaways: Rockets stun Pelicans behind Alperen Sengun’s career game

Ben DuBose
On night two of a challenging back-to-back in two different cities, third-year Rockets center Alperen Sengun delivered a career performance in Saturday’s thrilling 106-104 road victory (box score) over the Pelicans. Houston (15-12) and New Orleans (17-13) now enter a brief Christmas break, with both teams off until Tuesday, Dec. 26.

Sengun finished with a career-high 37 points on 11-of-21 shooting (52.4%) and 14-of-17 from the free-throw line (82.4%). He also grabbed 11 rebounds and 6 assists. Frontcourt mate Jabari Smith Jr. was excellent, as well, with 26 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 10-of-14 overall (71.4%) and 4-of-5 on 3-pointers (80.0%).

That was enough for the Rockets to survive a spirited effort by the rested and full-strength Pelicans, who were led by 28 points (68.8% FG), 8 rebounds, and 4 assists by rising star Zion Williamson. Houston’s defense, which had struggled at times in recent games, was elite down the stretch as the Rockets closed out an upset victory.

Here’s our look at Saturday’s highlights and postgame interviews, along with reaction by media members and fans. Next up for Houston is Tuesday’s game versus Indiana (14-13), which kicks off a seven-game homestand at Toyota Center. Tipoff is at 7:00 p.m. Central.

Dec. 23 Rockets-Pelicans reaction

