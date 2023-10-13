Takeaways: Rockets blast Pelicans as Jabari Smith Jr. leads preseason rout

Led by 22 points on strong efficiency from Jabari Smith Jr., the Rockets continued their 2023-24 NBA preseason in Birmingham, Alabama, with Thursday’s 120-87 blowout (box score) over the New Orleans Pelicans. Houston is now 2-0 in exhibition play.

It was a strong defensive effort by Ime Udoka’s new-look Rockets versus a New Orleans team (0-2) featuring marquee starters such as Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum.

In 24 minutes, Smith finished with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting (69.2%), including 4-of-5 on 3-pointers (80.0%). Smith also grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 2 assists.

Other Houston players to score in double-figures included:

Amen Thompson : 12 points, 4 assists in 21 minutes; 4-of-7 shooting (57.1%), 1-of-3 on 3-pointers (33.3%), 3-of-4 on free throws (75.0%)

Jalen Green : 12 points, 2 assists in 25 minutes; 4-of-7 shooting (57.1%), 0-of-2 on 3-pointers, 4-of-4 on free throws

Alperen Sengun: 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals in 22 minutes; 5-of-12 shooting (41.7%), 0-of-4 on 3-pointers, 2-of-2 on free throws

McCollum led the Pelicans with 17 points in 23 minutes, making 6-of-13 shots (46.2%) and 4-of-8 on 3-pointers (50.0%).

Here are highlights and interviews from Thursday, along with reaction by media members and fans. Houston will continue its exhibition slate Monday in San Antonio with the first of two straight games versus top rookie Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

Oct. 12 Rockets-Pelicans preseason reaction

Jabari Smith is showing off his versatility for the Rockets tonight. Looks like a continuation of his insane summer league performance. Could be a huge upcoming season for him in Houston. pic.twitter.com/hO52o7Zzln — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) October 13, 2023

We’ve been talking about the potential leap of Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun, but this sophomore version of Jabari Smith Jr. I’m seeing? pic.twitter.com/IIFESIlsuN — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) October 13, 2023

Alperen Sengun has struggled offensively tonight, but his defense has been really, really good. Here he gets his hands on an entry pass to Jonas Valanciunas. pic.twitter.com/pCsqMddG6t — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) October 13, 2023

Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green aren't sharp yet, but Jabari Smith and Tari Eason are. Looks like playing summer league was the right call — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) October 13, 2023

Jalen Green's first step is ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/GwZLiOwayh — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) October 13, 2023

OH MY AMEN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/zBq5KFbZwJ — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 13, 2023

Amen Thompson's first step can't be legal. There must be some rule about that — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) October 13, 2023

Tari Eason gets the steal, kicks up to Dillon Brooks, who then drops it back off to Tari. Unselfishness. pic.twitter.com/YBHcdD8uj5 — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) October 13, 2023

Tari Eason is gonna be on some all-defense teams. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) October 13, 2023

So many Steals!!! They're getting their hands on everything And that unselfishness in transition was incredible to watch. No way that would've happened last year — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) October 13, 2023

Dillon Brooks has taken 2 shots at the half. He barely holds onto the ball. If this is the Dillon Brooks we're getting, 20M AAV is a god damn steal. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/KQTuurbQjA — Paulo Alves (@PauloAlvesNBA) October 13, 2023

I could be wrong, but I think Jeff is going to play more than a lot of folks think. Everything is crisp when he's out there, you can play 5 out and switch, and the hops are still largely there. https://t.co/kvNvN9m2AQ — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) October 13, 2023

Jeff Green has looked significantly better than Landale, but I don't think Jock is healthy yet with his ankle, so it's not an apples to apples — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) October 13, 2023

You can see the chemistry between Dillon Brooks and Tari Eason, those two have clearly been working together for a little bit — Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) October 13, 2023

Gonna be a monster year under this staff with actual offensive structure and discipline. He's gonna be great. https://t.co/Tkoyk90C3f — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) October 13, 2023

No seriously at this point get on the Jabari Smith Jr train because you’re going to look silly if you don’t. @jabarismithjr — Vanessa Richardson (@SportsVanessa) October 13, 2023

THESE #ROCKETS LOOK ABSOLUTELY EXHAUSTING TO PLAY AGAINST ALWAYS PUSHING IT — Paulo Alves (@PauloAlvesNBA) October 13, 2023

Believe this: This team is not that far away from being a playoff team. If not this year, next year. The defense, the fundamentals are there The challenge will be making the offense work, but when you get to play fast off of defensive stops, it all gets easier #Rockets — Paulo Alves (@PauloAlvesNBA) October 13, 2023

I've been on this take since July, but I really believe we see Jabari Smith Jr. becomes the best player on the #Rockets this season. Off to a tremendous start tonight (13 points on 5/6 shooting) to go with a rebound, assist and a block in 8 minutes. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) October 13, 2023

The Pelicans only averaged 11.5 tpg in the four games against the #Rockets last season. https://t.co/dZfXTaj2qw — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) October 13, 2023

Halftime #Rockets Thoughts: 1. Jalen, Jabari, and Sengun are all having high-scoring and efficient games. They all look like they’re taking a collective leap 2. Having a PG like Fred Van Vleet who can run a basic pick and roll and hit the pocket bounce pass to a roller is so… — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) October 13, 2023

The #Rockets defense are the HOUnds! 😤 — Chris A. White 🐻 (@fyrebear) October 13, 2023

Jae'Sean Tate has not taken a shot in five minutes — and he has been terrific. Again, if the Rockets had done any winning in his time, he'd be known for making winning plays. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) October 13, 2023

Except for the fact that Zion has had almost no touches, this does not look like a preseason game, at all. Some good basketball being played. Rockets D has been solid, switching and helping. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) October 13, 2023

Rockets dominating these boys. This is just preseason but impressive execution. Clearly in better shape than the Pels too. — StanfordKP (@stanfordkp) October 13, 2023

Amen Thompson’s ability to play good nba team defense as a baby rookie is so crazy to me.. that’s not normal — Apathetic (@ftank58) October 13, 2023

But he’s learning that all he has to do is get out and run, and he will get easy buckets https://t.co/N4Ms9lv1jO — Madison Moore (@MadManLeaks) October 13, 2023

Man I’m so proud of Sengun bro.. you can’t be that smart on offense and not be a neutral team defender at minimum — Apathetic (@ftank58) October 13, 2023

Fred vanvleet might have the best hands in the league — Madison Moore (@MadManLeaks) October 13, 2023

Pay attention to the small things. Rockets up 21 but soon as Udoka so the slightest of momentum going the other way he calls a quick timeout — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) October 13, 2023

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka has been impressed by the things rookie Amen Thompson can do. He is showing it tonight against the Pelicans. #Rockets #Liftoff #Sarge pic.twitter.com/43RTkrMFLU — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) October 13, 2023

I understand that is the preseason but the Rockets' defensive intensity is definitely turned up 1000 notches. — Brandon H (@iBrand0n300) October 13, 2023

This defense + unselfish offense isn't happening with him out there. https://t.co/UtHLK6Mrey — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) October 13, 2023

Is that swarming Rockets defense I see? — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) October 13, 2023

Sengun more indecisive than he usually is, has three turnovers in 15 minutes. Udoka gives him a pat to the chest as Jeff Green returns. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) October 13, 2023

We broke the pelicans will.. that’s a different type of defensive performance.. them boys quit in the 3rd — Apathetic (@ftank58) October 13, 2023

#Rockets culture is really changing. You can see it. Udoka has these guys competing HARD! — Chris A. White 🐻 (@fyrebear) October 13, 2023

CAM CAN FLY 😱 pic.twitter.com/GGPKuxVC80 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 13, 2023

DILLON'S FIRST POINTS AS A ROCKET 🚀 pic.twitter.com/D3AVFk6PPB — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 13, 2023

I haven’t watched defensive effort from a #Rockets team this beautiful since 2020 man. It’s been such a long time. — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) October 13, 2023

Rockets 120, Pelicans 87. Rockets defense controlled most of the game. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) October 13, 2023

The #Rockets absolutely decimated the Pelicans tonight. They didn't shoot well at all (5/22 3FG at one point) but they won with DEFENSE. Forced 20 turnovers by halftime. Defense is this team's new identity and it's so, so exciting to watch. — Jackson Gatlin (@JTGatlin) October 13, 2023

The #Rockets look like a completely different team. I’m reserving judgment for now because it’s only the 2nd game of the preseason, but they just thoroughly outplayed the Pelicans for all 4 quarters and played an entirely new and fully inspired brand of basketball. — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) October 13, 2023

We worked a fully loaded Pels team. Guys. We Back Up — MOMSTER “🫖” (@teroyaeason) October 13, 2023

If you just started to believe in Jabari…You are late…I have been saying since last season that he was going to be very good…All he had to do was get with KD and learn how to shoot over defenders and what did he do this summer 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️ #Sarge — #SARGE (@BigSargeSportz) October 13, 2023

Udoka pulls him from the game after that bad play. Accountability. https://t.co/78EqvUtJak — Andrew Soukup (@asoukuptx) October 13, 2023

