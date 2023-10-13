Advertisement

Takeaways: Rockets blast Pelicans as Jabari Smith Jr. leads preseason rout

Ben DuBose
Led by 22 points on strong efficiency from Jabari Smith Jr., the Rockets continued their 2023-24 NBA preseason in Birmingham, Alabama, with Thursday’s 120-87 blowout (box score) over the New Orleans Pelicans. Houston is now 2-0 in exhibition play.

It was a strong defensive effort by Ime Udoka’s new-look Rockets versus a New Orleans team (0-2) featuring marquee starters such as Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, and CJ McCollum.

In 24 minutes, Smith finished with a game-high 22 points on 9-of-13 shooting (69.2%), including 4-of-5 on 3-pointers (80.0%). Smith also grabbed 9 rebounds and dished out 2 assists.

Other Houston players to score in double-figures included:

  • Amen Thompson: 12 points, 4 assists in 21 minutes; 4-of-7 shooting (57.1%), 1-of-3 on 3-pointers (33.3%), 3-of-4 on free throws (75.0%)

  • Jalen Green: 12 points, 2 assists in 25 minutes; 4-of-7 shooting (57.1%), 0-of-2 on 3-pointers, 4-of-4 on free throws

  • Alperen Sengun: 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals in 22 minutes; 5-of-12 shooting (41.7%), 0-of-4 on 3-pointers, 2-of-2 on free throws

McCollum led the Pelicans with 17 points in 23 minutes, making 6-of-13 shots (46.2%) and 4-of-8 on 3-pointers (50.0%).

Here are highlights and interviews from Thursday, along with reaction by media members and fans. Houston will continue its exhibition slate Monday in San Antonio with the first of two straight games versus top rookie Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs.

