Takeaways from Robert Saleh’s press conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Greenawalt
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Robert Saleh sounded excited for his first draft as an NFL head coach.

He spoke to reporters Thursday a week before the draft and shook off the idea the Jets will wallow in misery again. He also praised his offensive staff and showed appreciation for what Joe Douglas has already done to reshape the Jets for the 2021 season.

The Jets still have a long way to go, but Saleh remains positive about the team’s future as it heads into a pivotal draft.

Here are eight takeaways from his press conference.

Not the 'Same old Jets'

(Michael Reaves-Getty Images)

Robert Saleh isn't here for your "same old Jets" takes. He delivered a hoo-rah moment during his press conference in which he basically said he's excited about everything in the organization – from Joe Douglas' front office to his own staff, to the free agency class to the existing roster. Saleh credited everyone around him with being focused on the central goal of playing football and developing. That, he said, will change the narrative that has dogged the team for years. https://twitter.com/snyjets/status/1385321627404193800

Praise for Mike LaFleur

(John Froschauer-AP)

Saleh is a defensive coach, but he understands how good offenses work. According to him, the offensive game plan the Jets will run under Mike LaFleur is “the best scheme in the world," per The Athletic's Connor Hughes. That's high praise for a first-time offensive coordinator, but it makes sense if LaFleur brings the Kyle Shanahan-style playbook to New York. LaFleur started working with Shanahan in 2014 and Saleh began coaching against Shanahan's offense in practice in 2017. It's a high bar to set for a Jets offense that ranked at the bottom in the past two seasons, but they have nowhere to go but up.

C.J. Mosley will fit in the 4-3

(Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Linebacker C.J. Mosley hasn't played for basically two years, but Saleh believes he'll be a perfect fit in the Jets' 4-3 defense under Jeff Ulbrich. “He’s been a fantastic player his entire life and that’s not going to change just because a new coaching staff has come in," Saleh said, according to NorthJersey.com's Andy Vasquez. Despite signing another inside linebacker in Jarrad Davis, Saleh said Mosley will still have a major role on defense and that he's "chomping at the bit" to get back on the field, per The Athletic's Connor Hughes.

Richard Sherman to New York?

(Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets have a glaring need at cornerback and Richard Sherman, who played for Saleh in San Francisco, is still available to sign. It was reported earlier this week that Saleh would like to reunite with Sherman in New York, but the coach explained Thursday that that decision is up to Joe Douglas, not him. Sherman could still be an option for the Jets, but a decision on him likely wouldn't come until after the draft, where the Gang Green should target cornerbacks.

Building around a rookie QB

(Richard Shiro-AP)

Joe Douglas wouldn't say whether or not Zach Wilson will be the next Jets quarterback, but New York will draft one with the second overall pick. That comes with a lot of potential issues for a team that hasn't developed young passers well, but Saleh doesn't think there's a problem with building your team around a rookie quarterback. "There's no risk," Saleh said, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. Saleh added that there isn't pressure on himself, either, by starting with a rookie over a veteran quarterback. Whether or not that's true remains to be seen. The Jets still have a lot of work to do in building a quality offense around a rookie. They failed Sam Darnold over three years, but maybe Douglas and company can do better this time around.

Excited for Darnold

(Sean M. Haffey-Getty Images)

Saleh didn't spend too much time with Darnold before he was traded to the Panthers, but the Jets coach said he's happy for the former Jets quarterback.

“There was a lot of evaluation that took place [before the trade]," Saleh said, according to SNY. "It's a great opportunity for him to fulfill what he's capable of being the No. 3 pick." He'll get to see just how well-off Darnold is when the Jets take on the Panthers during the 2021 season.

Happy with new defensive line

(Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports)

Saleh seems quite impressed with how the Jets' revamped defensive line looks after free agency. Douglas went out and grabbed two quality edge rushers in Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry and added interior defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins. That group will join Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers and Foley Fatuski to create a great six-man rotation on the line. "It's a cool start, that's for sure," Saleh said, according to team reporter Ethan Greenberg. "It's got a chance to be pretty disruptive." The use of the word "start" may signal the Jets are still looking to add another lineman in the draft. Saleh's defense could always use more pass rushers and the Jets have the picks to go out and grab one early if a great prospect falls.

Jets showing up to voluntary workouts

(Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets were among the teams that released a statement saying that some players would opt out of the voluntary offseason workouts because of the ongoing pandemic. The statement didn't specify who or how many would and wouldn't participate, but Saleh said the team had a "strong" presence this week after workouts began on April 19. “We’ve had such a strong presence here – much stronger than I anticipated," he said, according to SNY's Ralph Vacchiano. "The ones that were here are going to benefit.” Teams weren't able to practice much last offseason because the pandemic forced everyone to close their facilities until late in the summer. This year, though, the NFL opened in-person voluntary workouts on the same day for all teams but also included virtual meeting options.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Jets coach Robert Saleh confident a rookie QB can adjust to his system

    1st-year Jets head coach Robert Saleh explains his mindset heading into a season and doesn't feel impacted by the pressure of developing a new QB. Saleh also wishes former Jets QB Sam Darnold the best of luck in Carolina.

  • Robert Saleh: Mike LaFleur runs best offensive scheme in the world

    Robert Saleh’s first game as the Jets’ head coach is likely to be Zach Wilson‘s first game as an NFL quarterback and Wilson’s development will play a major role in how long Saleh is with the team. The choice to go with Wilson (or another quarterback they take with the second overall pick) paved the [more]

  • Giants' Dave Gettleman 'not getting fleeced' trading back in NFL Draft

    Giants GM Dave Gettleman discusses his draft strategy and the odds of trading back in the 2021 NFL Draft. He also touches on Alabama WRs DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle and hopes the 10 teams in front of the Giants all pick QBs. Director of College Scouting Chris Pettit discusses how they've been able to evaluate players despite not being able to see the players in person as much due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

  • Titans signing B.J. Bello, Bruce Hector

    The Titans added Jim Schwartz as a senior defensive assistant recently and they are now bringing in a couple of players who played for him when he was the defensive coordinator in Philadelphia. Defensive tackle Bruce Hector’s agent Christina Phillips announced that he is signing with the team. Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports that the [more]

  • Jets regime confident drafting BYU's Zach Wilson will right their QB woes

    With the 2021 NFL Draft quickly approaching, the Jets are locked into selecting QB Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall. SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano explains the confidence within the Jets regime under GM Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh that Wilson is the right guy and will help turn the franchise around.

  • Which is better, current Steph or Westbrook MVP season? | Dunk Bait

    LaJethro Jenkins and Seerat Sohi discuss if Steph Curry is having a better season than Russell Westbrook's MVP season, and the NBA injuries situation.

  • Scottie Scheffler and Bubba Watson tell a funny (maybe?) about how they became a team

    There are plenty of odd couples when you look at the 80 teams that comprise this week’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

  • Cowboys re-sign DT Antwaun Woods ahead of draft

    The Cowboys added Brent Urban and Carlos Watkins to the defensive interior, now they get one of their own back by resigning Antwaun Woods.

  • Jessica Andrade vows to show Valentina Shevchenko no respect at UFC 261: ‘I can make it into a fight’

    Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade plans on bringing the fight to flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 261.

  • Jessica Korda leads M. Jutanugarn, sister Nelly at Hugel-Air Premia L.A. Open

    Jessica Korda birdied three of her final four holes in the opening round to grab the lead at the Hugel-Air Premia L.A. Open.

  • Vikings WR Justin Jefferson 'definitely, definitely' glad Eagles didn't draft him in 2020

    Jefferson is thrilled that he dropped to the Vikings in the 2020 draft after the Eagles decided to pick Jalen Reagor instead of him.

  • What Went Wrong: 2020-21 Buffalo Sabres

    Our "What Went Wrong" series aims to analyze why each team missed the playoffs.

  • Tennessee Titans set to sign defensive lineman Bruce Hector

    The Titans made a pair of additions to their defense on Thursday.

  • Shuffle Up the Avengers With MCU Infinity Saga Playing Cards

    Sit down at the table and shuffle up with Marvel's Avengers, thanks to theory11's gorgeous set of Infinity Saga playing cards. The post Shuffle Up the Avengers With MCU Infinity Saga Playing Cards appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Seahawks re-sign QB Geno Smith to back up Russell Wilson for another year

    Smith will serve as Wilson's backup for a third-consecutive season.

  • Democrats warned against calls to defund the police to avoid midterm losses

    As Congress forges ahead with police reform legislation, Democratic operatives are warning lawmakers to steer clear of any defund-the-police rhetoric since it could hurt them in the midterms.Why it matters: President Biden and his fellow Democrats say Congress needs to pass the George Floyd Policing Act, which would ban chokeholds, prohibit no-knock warrants and generally make it easier to hold officers accountable for misconduct.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFollowing Derek Chauvin's guilty verdict, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is planning to reintroduce his police reform bill or a similar proposal in the coming weeks.But behind the scenes, it isn't clear any agreement on comprehensive legislation is imminent, Axios’ Alayna Treene writes.The big picture: While polls suggest the George Floyd legislation, which passed the House, is broadly popular, the nuts and bolts of changing how police departments operate will take place at the local level.Calls by activists to "defund" police departments can — and have — hurt Democrats in tight races, said Celinda Lake, a pollster who does work for the Democratic National Committee.“Voters want change,” she told Axios. “We need to clearly define the change we are for.”“You have voters that do not want to 'defund the police,' but they do want change in policing,” she said.“When individual politicians are accused of wanting to defund the police, unless they get out really aggressively in defining what they're for, then it does tend to have an impact.”Flashback: After Democrats lost House seats in November, some centrist lawmakers like Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) blamed anti-police rhetoric.“We [need to] look at the things that [the Republicans] say about us,” Spanberger said during a heated call with House Democrats, according to audio obtained by the Washington Post. “Because it works.”Not all centrists are worried about it."When it comes to issues of social justice, it’s way beyond politics," Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) told Axios' Kadia Goba on Wednesday. "It’s about people's lives and ensuring safe communities, and that law enforcement receives the support they need."Go deeper: Some progressive Democrats, like Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), want to go beyond the George Floyd Act and continue making the case to defund the police — which could complicate Democratic messaging.“Policing in our country is inherently & intentionally racist,” she tweeted last week. “No more policing, incarceration, and militarization. It can't be reformed.”What we’re watching: In Minneapolis, the City Council pledged after Floyd’s death to defund the police department, but that's run into a series of roadblocks and faces uncertain public support, Axios Local's Nick Halter writes from Minneapolis.Mayor Jacob Frey (D) has resisted efforts to dismantle or defund the police, and instead wants to reform the department. He is up for re-election in November, as are all 13 City Council members.While Frey is seen as a heavy favorite, many of the City Council members who made the pledge are being challenged from their right.The bottom line: "There’s no question that Republicans are eager to put Democrats in the 'defund/anti-policing' box,” said Matt Bennett, the co-founder of Third Way.“But it’s going to be hard to do that with the actual legislation.”More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Suze Orman, Warren Buffett and Other Money Experts Weigh In on How To Best Set Yourself Up for Retirement

    There’s certainly no shortage of advice about how to invest for a successful retirement. However, sometimes it can be hard to know who to believe. If you don’t have a trusted fiduciary...

  • Cedrick Wilson signs tender

    Receiver Cedrick Wilson signed his tender to remain with the Cowboys, the team announced. Wilson, 25, received the original-round tender of $2.183 million for 2021 as a restricted free agent. Wilson appeared in all 16 games last season. He had 20 touches for 277 yards and two touchdowns. He played six games in 2019. The [more]

  • Three things to know: Randle drops 40, Knicks now four seed in East

    If the playoffs started today, the Knicks would host a first-round series at Madison Square Garden.

  • Krispy Kreme’s Strawberry Glazed Donuts Will Remind You It’s the Ultimate Spring Flavor

    One is stuffed with a fruity filling. 🍓