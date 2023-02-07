Takeaways and reactions from Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl LVII opening night

The Eagles and Chiefs have now both arrived for Super Bowl LVII, with Philadelphia landing about an hour after their AFC West counterparts.

Philadelphia will take part in a weightlifting session at the Cardinals facilities before the festivities kick off in a huge way on Monday night with Super Bowl opening night from the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix, Arizona.

With both teams headed towards on-field preparation, here are the top videos, photos, and takeaways from the media’s Super Bowl.

Hurts is the answer

After two years of questions about trading for an elite quarterback, or stashing draft picks for a dynamic asset, Jalen Hurts has silenced the doubters.

While addressing the media at Super Bowl opening night, owner Jeffrey Lurie confirmed that Hurts is the franchise quarterback and will be paid as such.

Eagles CEO Jeff Lurie told Sal Paolantonio Jalen Hurts has “nothing to prove” to be viewed as long term answer at QB. Asked if contract extension negotiations are in the future, Lurie said: “He’s just what we’re looking for.” — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) February 7, 2023

Mama Kelce

Donna Kelce is the real winner of Super Bowl LVII, and her two sons make history, the Cleveland Heights native will enjoy a week of celebration.

With the Eagles and Chiefs advancing to the Super Bowl, Jason and Travis Kelce became the first set of brothers to face off in the NFL’s biggest game.

Mama Kelce was front and center at Super Bowl opening night wearing her combination jersey.

Mama Kelce on the big screen, wearing the Eagles/Chiefs split jersey. pic.twitter.com/JvsDoPv9nC — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) February 7, 2023

Eagles introduction

Nick Sirianni and the Eagles introduced at the Super Bowl Sirianni is the youngest coach in #Eagles history to lead the team to the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/vxpAHsZFx8 — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) February 7, 2023

Dumb question of the night

The final game of the year is obviously a must-win situation.

#Eagles HC Nick Sirianni was asked if the Super Bowl is “a must-win game.” He somehow kept a straight face and replied: “Yeah.” pic.twitter.com/vVPpY6BhBR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2023

Jalen Hurts playing for the culture

“For that 4 year old, 5 year old kid… You can do it too.”@JalenHurts on making history and inspiring the next generation of Black QBs. #SBLVII 📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/kr8CVztW35 — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2023

All eyes on Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts the biggest attraction tonight. Fans going wild when he’s on the Jumbotron. Tons of media. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/SgUzJnSp4J — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 7, 2023

Jalen Hurts on historic matchup

Sunday’s matchup will feature two All-Pros and it’ll be a historic situation as Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will be the first Black quarterbacks to face off in a Super Bowl.

The matchup between Hurts and Mahomes comes 35 years after Doug Williams became the first Black quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl.

Mahomes became the third Black quarterback to win the Super Bowl in 2020 and is aiming to become the first Black quarterback in NFL history to win multiple Super Bowls, while Hurts could become the fourth Black quarterback to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Jalen Hurts spoke to Michael Irvin about his thoughts on playing in the first #SuperBowl with two black starting quarterbacks. "It's historic." pic.twitter.com/NubTR56L2E — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) February 7, 2023

C.J. Gardner-Johnson

Videographer extraordinaire CJ Gardner-Johnson: pic.twitter.com/CSOyiQfU6e — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) February 7, 2023

Cooper Manning

Sean Payton

"The special thing about Jalen Hurts is that he is very coachable… he has zero ego when you try and coach him."@JayGlazer and @SeanPayton have nothing but high praise for the @Eagles QB 🙌 📺: Watch now on FS1 & streaming on the FOX Sports App pic.twitter.com/qwlh3oQieF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023

Nick Sirianni keeps the reputation going

“You want your fans to throw snowballs at Santa Claus.” – Nick Sirianni talking about the passion of #Eagles fans He’s joking! pic.twitter.com/XMAF0WdLM1 — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) February 7, 2023

Jalen Hurts loves Andrew Luck

Jalen Hurts embracing the Hate

Avonte Maddox the reporter

Reporter Avonte Maddox to Dallas Goedert: “How does it feel to be at your first Super Bowl!?” pic.twitter.com/oH75ZPJGjZ — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) February 7, 2023

Jordan Mailata with true brotherly love

Jordan Mailata's phone background is Jason Kelce 😂

pic.twitter.com/5NOYdblNY9 — PFF (@PFF) February 7, 2023

Nick Sirianni on Philly

"I live and coach in the greatest sports town in America." 🔔@Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni on Philadelphia. Watch #SBOpeningNight on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/DIx3o5zT1M pic.twitter.com/gonWtx9Nly — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023

Jalen Hurts on being a role model

Jalen Hurts on wanting to be a positive role model for anyone watching him: #Eagles pic.twitter.com/Vro5WzeaE5 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) February 7, 2023

Jalen Hurts went through it at Alabama

Jalen Hurts never stopped believing 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZYGAf8lr7e — PFF (@PFF) February 7, 2023

Fletcher Cox is back

The Combatants meet

The Kelce Brothers got cookies

Donna Kelce stopped by Jason and Travis' interview. And she brought cookies! 🍪 📺: #SBOpeningNight on @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/MkPEUXcSKv — NFL (@NFL) February 7, 2023

Jalen Hurts on what Donovan McNabb has meant

Jalen Hurts has arrived.

Lane Johnson

Haason Reddick

I asked @Haason7Reddick what it’s like to be playing in a Super Bowl in Arizona after how his time with the Cardinals went and ended. His answer: pic.twitter.com/1zmuEKKNYG — Josh Weinfuss (@joshweinfuss) February 7, 2023

Orlando Brown

Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown: “It’s all about execution. I see two really good players. Haason Reddick playing at a very high level and playing in a good system. Josh Sweat is someone who’s coming into his own. It comes down to execution and being physical.” pic.twitter.com/ffIi8KcByf — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) February 7, 2023

Patrick Mahomes

JuJu Smith-Schuster

Juju provided the only bulletin board material early on.

"Honestly, the best Philly Cheesesteaks are not in Philly!" 👀@TeamJuJu gives his opinion on Philly's cheesesteaks 😯 Watch #SBOpeningNight on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/KhaCw7GmJv pic.twitter.com/c6clqkKHgU — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023

Nick Bolton

Chiefs LB Nick Bolton on Dallas Goedert: “He’s a vertical threat, he brings a great dynamic. He’s a great tight end. Their wideouts have been balling. They’re a complete offense. He’s somebody we’ve got to stop.” pic.twitter.com/WWn8oyEGCs — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) February 7, 2023

Jalen Hurts

Hurts is going to get a massive new deal and he’s earned it.

Jalen Hurts at the Super Bowl on his future with the Eagles “This is a special place here, a place I'd love to be forever."#JalenHurts says he’s not worried about a contract extension at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/kccyZWnEJD — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) February 7, 2023

