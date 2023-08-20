Takeaways and reactions from Chiefs’ preseason win vs. Cardinals

The Kansas City Chiefs bounced back with a strong performance against the Arizona Cardinals in a 38-10 win in their second week of preseason action.

With the starters given extended snaps, there was an expectation of improvement from the first team that struggled last week against the New Orleans Saints.

From a team perspective, it was an all-around dominant performance, but a few offensive narratives stood out when watching the game.

Check out our top takeaways and reactions from the Chiefs’ first preseason win:

The starting offense found its rhythm after a sloppy start

For the second consecutive week, the Chiefs’ starting offense came out a bit flat, but this time around, they were able to find their footing later in the game. With more opportunity, the offense eventually started to click in the one quarter of action it received.

Penalties and drops killed any momentum that Patrick Mahomes and the offense built in the first two series.

Rashee Rice dropped Mahomes’ first pass attempt which would have been enough for a first down. That was followed by Justin Watson committing a pass interference penalty that nullified a 15-yard catch.

On the ensuing drive, Travis Kelce failed to secure a shovel pass from Mahomes but followed it up with a 20-yard catch. It seemed that the offense recovered and was on the way to a scoring drive. However, a holding penalty negated all of that and the Chiefs faced a second-and-20, ultimately leading to a punt a couple of plays later.

During his third series, Mahomes started to connect with his receivers consistently, earning two third-down conversions before connecting with Justin Watson for an 18-yard touchdown.

Andy Reid’s offense needs to sharpen up a few things before week one, but the touchdown drive should help the unit build some momentum heading into the regular season.

It is unknown if any of the starters will have any reps in the third and final preseason game next week against the Browns.

Rashee Rice showed serious potential in breakout performance

As mentioned, Rice dropped a slant pass in stride on his first target of the game, but his response is what made his performance even more impressive.

After the disappointing drop, the rookie receiver would secure his next eight targets for 96 yards. One of those catches was a 38-yard catch where he created multiple yards after the reception, elusively avoiding two defenders in open space.

Rice was highly impressive, showing that he can be effective at all levels of the field, being utilized in the screen game, underneath, and in the intermediate parts of the field.

The 23-year-old wideout has had a more-than-impressive preseason campaign, catching 11 of 13 targets for 126 yards through two games.

It will not be shocking if Rice is a starting receiver for the Chiefs’ opening game against the Lions. With Kadarius Toney recovering from meniscus surgery, the Chiefs could keep Toney out until he is 100% healthy. Don’t be surprised if Rice is starting alongside Marquez-Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore, and Kelce.

Shane Buechele continued his stellar preseason play against the Cardinals

Shane Buechele had a very productive performance last week against the Saints, completing 11 of 18 pass attempts for 155 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

On Saturday night, Buechele received second-team reps over Blaine Gabbert and took full advantage of the opportunity. The 25-year-old quarterback went a perfect 10-10 for 105 yards and a rushing touchdown from 15 yards out.

Buechele has consistently demonstrated his underrated athleticism through the first two preseason games, showing his good feel in the pocket.

Last week, Buechele showed potential to push Gabbert for the backup quarterback position. That opportunity was accelerated in this matchup with Reid giving Buechele snaps with the second-string offense against Arizona.

Gabbert also had a compelling performance, going 7-8 for 120 yards and two touchdowns. Buechele and Gabbert will continue to battle for the backup quarterback role behind Mahomes.

