Takeaways and reactions from Chiefs’ preseason loss to the Saints

The Kansas City Chiefs fell short in their effort against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, losing 26-24 in their opening preseason game. There were a few storylines from the game that were particularly notable, including one that involves one of the Chiefs’ cornerstone players.

Preseason football is not about winning or losing, but rather an exercise in giving young prospects live reps against opponents to test their progression after training camp.

Take a look at our key takeaways and reactions to Kansas City’s two-point loss to New Orleans:

Chiefs starting defense struggled without Chris Jones

Kansas City’s offense will always be productive with Patrick Mahomes under center.

Their defense, however, is another story. Kansas City’s defense was middle of the road last season and featured multiple rookie starters. With those players coming into their second season, improvement should be expected, but their potential in 2023 is still unknown, especially without Chris Jones on the field.

Derek Carr led New Orleans down the field for a touchdown on an opening drive that saw the Chiefs gave up five plays for double-digit yardage. Carr saw no pressures, and Alvin Kamara carried the Saints’ offense, gaining 14 rushing yards and 21 receiving yards on five touches.

New Orleans’ second unit, led by Jameis Winston, even found paydirt, going 48 yards in four plays.

If Jones needed to provide proof of why he is worthy of a massive contract extension, Sunday’s loss was a great example. It may be just preseason, but it was a dreadful performance by Kansas City’s starting defense against the Saints.

Kansas City’s receiving production was one of the main highlights of the opening preseason game. Skyy Moore was a non-factor in his only series, but Richie James, Rashee Rice, and Justyn Ross stood out in their sundry snaps.

The production from each of these players came with the second and third units, but they showed what they can provide for Mahomes and Kansas City’s offense.

James showed off his speed and route-running ability, catching a 43-yard pass from Blaine Gabbert early in the second quarter. The 27-year-old wideout would score a one-yard touchdown on the same drive.

Rice’s diversity was on display, as the rookie receiver was utilized in the screen game and held onto a pass in heavy traffic across the middle. Rice totaled 30 yards on three catches.

Ross made good on his offseason buzz by catching two passes for 29 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown in the third quarter. There is a reason why the Clemson product was a first-round talent in his draft class. His size and elusive route-running were major factors in his standout performance on Sunday.

Each of these wideouts may have monumental roles in the Chiefs’ offense in 2023.

Kansas City's running game was sluggish without Isiah Pacheco

Kansas City’s starting offense was sluggish on Sunday. Much of their lackluster performance was caused by the lack of a threatening rushing attack.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire saw the team’s first four touches, including two rushes that totaled four yards. The former LSU running back had three carries for seven yards before being taken out of the game.

The Chiefs are easing Isiah Pacheco back to action after offseason surgeries on his shoulder and hand, and his absence left a huge hole in Kansas City’s offense.

Without Pacheco in the backfield, the ground attack was slow-moving and mundane. While this does not necessarily mean that Pacheco is the most important part of the offense, a competent running game opens up throwing lanes for the quarterback that were sorely needed in the first quarter.

Shane Buechele could be more than QB3 for the Chiefs

Blaine Gabbert was brought in to back up Mahomes after Chad Henne’s retirement earlier this offseason, but Shane Buechele’s performance on Sunday may give Kansas City’s coaching staff something to consider when they reorder their depth chart.

Buechele went 11-18 for 155 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. It is important to note that all of this came against New Orleans’ third-string defense, but the 25-year-old quarterback showed some elusiveness on his second touchdown pass to rookie Kekoa Crawford.

Gabbert was fine in his limited snaps, completing four of eight pass attempts for 59 yards and a touchdown, but the former 2011 first-round pick is a statue in the pocket and isn’t nearly as dynamic as his third-string counterpart.

The Missouri product will most likely be the Chiefs’ backup in 2023, but Buechele’s candidacy for the coveted role could become a conversation at some point during the preseason.

