Takeaways from the post-Week 12 US LBM Coaches Poll

Week 12 of the 2023 college football season is now complete, which means it’s time to analyze the latest edition of the US LBM Coaches Poll.

The most notable movement in the top 10 was rivals Michigan and Ohio State swapping places. Last week, the Wolverines were No. 2 but after struggling against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday and the Buckeyes easily cruising past Minnesota, the two teams traded places ahead of their Week 13 matchup in Ann Arbor.

Another major change within the top 25 came from the Pac-12’s biggest surprise team, Arizona. After blowing out Utah on Saturday, the Wildcats moved up six spots, taking the Utes’ No. 16 ranking in the process.

Utah is now out of the top 25 with its regular season finale against Colorado up next.

Here’s a complete look at the post-Week 12 poll:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 16 Utah; No. 20 North Carolina; No. 21 James Madison

Others Receiving Votes

North Carolina 79; UNLV 76; Utah 75; Toledo 49; James Madison 48; Clemson 25; Troy 17; Texas A&M 6; UCLA 5; Kansas 4; Fresno State 3; West Virginia 2; UTSA 1; Air Force 1

