Takeaways from the post-conference championship weekend US LBM Coaches Poll

It was a rough weekend for Florida State.

Despite finishing 13-0 and winning the ACC Championship Game over Louisville, the Seminoles were left out of the College Football Playoff in favor of 12-1 Alabama. Colorado head coach Deion Sanders shared that he believes the CFP committee got it right, but the decision still stings for Florida State fans.

Ironically (if you could call it that), Florida State was the No. 3 ranked team in the post-conference championship weekend US LBM Coaches Poll. Texas and Alabama, which both made the CFP, were right below in a rare tie at No. 4. If only ties were permissible in the final CFP rankings…

After a strong start to the season, the Pac-12 had only four ranked teams in this week’s poll: No. 2 Washington, No. 8 Oregon, No. 14 Arizona and No. 22 Oregon State.

Below is a complete look at this week’s US LBM Coaches Poll:

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

