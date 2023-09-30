Takeaways: Pittsford football stays undefeated with 46-6 rivalry win over Camden-Frontier

HILLSDALE COUNTY — It was a quiet night on the Camden-Frontier offensive side of the ball on Friday night. Camden-Frontier welcomed No. 10 ranked Pittsford for a divisional and county rivalry matchup for our Week 6 Game of the Week.

Pittsford dominated all four quarters of football against their rivals to win 46-6. Pittsford outscored Camden-Frontier 30-6 in the first half before adding 16 more points uncontested in the second half to walk away with their sixth win on the season.

Now undefeated, the Pittsford football team is all but assured a playoff berth. While the final points will be determined at the end of the regular season, it's safe to say that their playoff hopes have been achieved with their 6-0 record.

Wildcat defense flies to the football all night

The Wildcat offense proved once-again that they are one of the top units in all of SCAA football, but it was the Wildcat defense that had the biggest test heading into their matchup with Camden-Frontier. Camden-Frontier boasted playmakers at every skill position and had proven their capabilities with 40-plus points in each of their three wins this season.

The Wildcat defense shut down the C-F offense through four quarters. The Wildcats allowed just 89 total yards on the ground and through the air. They eliminated big play opportunities, with Camden-Frontier converting on three of their 12 third and fourth down attempts.

The Wildcat defense snagged two turnovers and brought down Camden-Frontier quarterback Logan Leggett for a safety. That third-quarter safety by senior defensive end Lane Lewis was set up by an impressive 40-yard punt from junior Teagan Williams.

Bryce Williams makes impact on offense and defense

Pittsford senior Bryce Williams continues to be an impressive defender for the Wildcats secondary. He was tasked with covering playmakers like senior Worm Wickham for four quarters.

The senior Wildcat followed up his interception last week with another interception this Friday night. On offense, Williams was once-again senior QB Gavyn Carden's No. 1 target. Williams had five catches for 63 yards.

Williams believed the biggest key to their victory on Friday night was the team's ability to tackle in space. Williams says the Wildcats' ability to shut down the run game from Camden-Frontier determined the game.

"The biggest key to victory tonight was being able to tackle in space and tackling in general," said Williams. "They like to try to run the ball a lot and they tried to run in down our throats, but we stopped them and that was what determined the game."

Helping shut down the Camden-Frontier offense was Landon Governo with six tackles and an assist. Anthony Governo contributed two tackles and an assist. Legend Gore had two tackles and four assists. Ryan Evener had three tackles. Lane Lewis had three tackles, including a safety, and one assist.

Teagan Williams had three tackles. Teagan, younger brother of Bryce Williams, was also key to helping establish a no-fly-zone in their secondary on Friday night. Bryce Williams shouted out his brother's efforts during the game. Teagan was unable to play last fall due to an injury, and Bryce says he's has helped mentor his brother this season.

"He's grown a lot since last year because he got injured in 2022," said Williams. "I've been like a mentor to him this year. It was special to get the win out here tonight with him."

Wildcat offense stays in peak form

The Wildcat offense had no trouble running the ball. The team ran for a total of 207 yards, alongside 98 passing yards. Gavyn Carden led the rushing effort with 122 yards and four touchdowns.

The offensive line, led by seniors like Eli Labo, paved the way for others to have standout runs as well. Senior Legend Gore had 41 rushing yards and a touchdown. Gore also had a 35-yard touchdown reception. Senior Dyrk Hensley caught a 3-yard 2-point conversion pass from Carden in the third quarter.

Noah Pann had 19 total rushing yards. Bryce Williams had 13 yards and Lane Lewis had 12 yards.

Senior Noah Pann would have the last highlight run of the night for the Wildcats before they took a knee to end the game.

Up next

The 6-0 Pittsford Wildcats have now officially passed their total points scored number in 2022 with three games left on their schedule. They have outscored their 2023 opponents by a margin of 288 points to just 46.

Next up, the Wildcats host Bellevue (4-2) for their homecoming game in Week 7. Beyond that, the Wildcats still have games against No. 1 Lenawee Christian and No. 2 Climax-Scotts on the horizon.

With a playoff berth potentially under their belts, Bryce Williams and the rest of the seniors look toward their goals of winning a conference championship and hosting home playoff game. Williams says the team still has lots to improve upon if they want to accomplish both of those goals before the postseason.

"That was one of our goals last year and we barely fell short," said Williams. "It became our main goal this season and we want to host a playoff game. To finish off the rest of the season, we have to keep on improving during the games and keep on practicing hard. The biggest thing we have to do is limit flags."

Camden-Frontier (3-3) looks to rebound for their own playoff push with a game against the Waldron Spartans next Saturday.

Camden-Frontier stats were unavailable at the writing of this article

