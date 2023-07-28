Takeaways, observations from Sean Desai’s 1st training camp press conference

After an extensive search that included Michigan’s Jesse Minter, Georgia’s Glenn Schumann, and NFL assistant coaches Vance Joseph and Chris Shula, the Philadelphia Eagles hired Sean Desai, a 39-year-old Vic Fangio pupil and the first Indian American coordinator in NFL history.

Desai has strong ties to the region and has built a growing reputation over his coaching career — most recently with the Chicago Bears (2021), where he served as defensive coordinator, and the Seattle Seahawks (2022), where he was associate head coach and defensive assistant.

Desai’s defenses are known for two-high safety looks and pre and post-snap disguises meant to confuse the opposing quarterbacks, a system designed to limit explosive plays.

The Eagles will utilize carry-over from Gannon’s system, and they’ll continue the tradition of getting to the quarterback with pass rushers, eliminating the need for heavy blitz packages.

With Day 2 of practice set to begin, here are takeaways from Desai’s first press conference.

Desai wants to be felt

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Desai has said all the right things about his retooled defense being more physical, something that would be a distinct difference from Gannon’s units.

“The one thing that we’ve agreed on and we’ve talked about as a staff and a group is there’s a certain mentality that we want to reflect,” Desai said. “I really believe the city’s teams got to reflect the city, and we’ve got some grit, we’ve got some toughness, we want to be able to impose our will.

“We’re not going to take really anything from anybody.”

This defense will be accountable and they’ll swarm in waves.

