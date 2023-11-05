Takeaways and observations from Ravens 37-3 win over Seahawks

Keaton Mitchell arrived on Sunday, as the undrafted rookie from ECU put the AFC on notice after rushing for 138 yards and his first NFL touchdown in a dominant 37-3 win over the Seahawks.

Odell Beckham Jr. scored his first touchdown since the Super Bowl two seasons ago and Baltimore sent a message, dismantling another first place team.

Gus Edwards logged two more rushing touchdowns for the Ravens (7-2), who remained tied for the best record in the AFC after holding an opponent to nine points or fewer for the fourth time this season.

Lamar Jackson threw for 187 yards and ran for 60 before exiting in fourth quarter.

With a crucial rematch against the Browns looming, here are takeaways and observations from the 37-3 win.

Odell Beckham Jr. gets on the board

Beckham had 5 catches, for 56 yards and his first score with Baltimore.

First TD as a Raven for @obj on his birthday ❗ Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/H9bmJQCQMn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 5, 2023

Ravens cornerbacks showed up

Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens were dominant in coverage during the first half, allowing 4 targets, 1 catch, and 7 yards allowed per NextGenStats.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had 6 catches for 63 yards late in the loss, but Baltimore shut down DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.

Bateman had 3 catches for 28 yards on 5 targets.

The Ravens star tight end had 9 catches for 80 yards on 10 targets.

Ravens RB room is stacked now

Gus Edwards was just starting to hit his comfort zone with the dynamic rookie from ECU let it be known that he’ll be taking his share of carries going forward.

Mitchell logged 138 yards and his first NFL touchdown on 9 carries, while Edwards scored two touchdowns and had 5 carries for 52 yards mostly as a short yardage back.

Ravens linebackers

The Ravens linebacker duo held Seattle’s Zach Charbonnet and Kenneth Walker to 24 yards on 13 carries Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire