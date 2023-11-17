Takeaways and observations from Ravens 34-20 win over Bengals in Week 11

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson accounted for 318+ yards and two touchdowns as the Ravens offense exploded on the ground and through the air for over 400+ total yards, and Todd Monken’s best game as offensive coordinator.

Baltimore improved to 8-3 on the season and will have ten days of rest before traveling to Los Angeles to play Justin Herbert and the Chargers after a 34-20 win over the Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium.

Star tight end Mark Andrews suffered a lower leg injury and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

With the team off for the next ten days, here’s an instant analysis of the Ravens’ huge home win.

Lamar Jackson battered

Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has three talented running backs and he has to a do better job of utilizing his weapons or getting Lamar Jackson to avoid so many big hits.

Justin Tucker gives the Ravens a 24-13 lead with a 25-yard FG at the 4:02 mark of the third quarter.

Ravens head athletic trainer Adrian Dixon met Jackson as soon as he came to the sideline. He's now working on Jackson's lower leg on the bench. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 17, 2023

The Ravens middle linebacker didn’t log another 21 tackles, but he did finish with 10+ tackles once again.

The Roquan Smith effect 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ncCblsqvn — PFF (@PFF) November 17, 2023

Jalyn Armour-Davis gets snaps

With Marlon Humphrey out, the young cornerback played meaningful snaps down the stretch in relief of Ronald Darby and a struggling Rock Ya-Sin.

Kyle Hamilton does itall

The dynamic safety finished with three tackles and two passes defended.

watch Kyle Hamilton before and after the snap pic.twitter.com/D1OsqATIak — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) November 17, 2023

Ravens pass catchers

Ten different Ravens caught a pass on the night, with Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham leading the charge.

Ravens yardage output

Baltimore ran 60 offensive plays, logging 405 yards, while going 6-12 on third downs.

Logan Wilson wrecked the Ravens

Wilson plays with an edge and a high motor, and he’s responsible for three Ravens getting banged up on the night.

Van Noy was a game time decision, but started, and finished the night with two tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hit and 1 sack.

