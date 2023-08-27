Takeaways and observations from Ravens 26-20 loss to Buccaneers in preseason finale

The Ravens finished the 2023 preseason 1-2 after Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask helped the Buccaneers jump out to an early 14-7 lead.

Josh Johnson started at quarterback for Baltimore against Tampa’s first-team defense and looked sharp, going 6 of 9 passing for 95 yards and one touchdown before being replaced by Anthony Brown.

With the roster cutdown date set for Tuesday afternoon, here are takeaways and observations from the preseason finale.

Demus Jr had two catches for 85-yards, including a 47-yard bomb from Anthony Brown.

Anthony Brown

After a rocky start that included another turnover, Brown was sharp, rebounding to complete 12 of 21 passes for 171 yards.

Brown also had six carries for 41-yards.

A late addition to the Ravens this summer, Hayes logged six tackles and one pass defended in the preseason finale.

Like his running mate Roquan Smith, Queen didn’t play, but had plenty to say about how good the Ravens defense can potentially be.

"It's going to be electric." @Patrickqueen_ talks about this defense and playing alongside Roquan Smith. Tune in now on @wbaltv11. pic.twitter.com/652mQHaZQC — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 27, 2023

Del'Shawn Phillips

Phillips had a monster first half, and wrapped up a strong training camp with 8 tackles against the Bucs.

His effort didn’t go un-noticed. as coach John Harbaugh raved about his production.

John Harbaugh said ILB Del'Shawn Phillips has "shined" on defense this preseason. Harbaugh thinks he took a step forward this offseason. — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 27, 2023

Kyu Kelly

The rookie from Stanford has been solid during the preseason and finished the finale with three tackles and one pass defended.

With Marlon Humphrey injured and no clear front-runner at cornerback, Kelly could find a way onto the 53-man roster.

Ravens rookie CB Kyu Kelly allowed 5 catches on 5 targets for 59 yards in the 1st half vs. Washington, per Next Gen Stats. In the 6 quarters since: 1 catch allowed on 5 targets for 6 yards. (NGS charged Geno Stone with the Chris Godwin TD tonight, apparently.) — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 27, 2023

Looking to hold off rookie Travis Vokolek, Kolar had four catches for 44 yards.

Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely are dynamic duo, but Baltimore is stacked at the position and has plenty of options.

