Takeaways and observations from Ravens 25-9 win over the Texans in Week 1

glenn erby
·2 min read

After waiting months, the Baltimore Ravens returned to M&T Bank Stadium, celebrating 25 years as the team hosted the Houston Texans.

Lamar Jackson was somewhat rusty in his first game action since suffering an injury against the Broncos, and both teams struggled to find any rhythm as Baltimore exited the half with a 7-6.

John Harbaugh’s group scored 18 points in the second half, holding Houston to just three points as the Ravens recorded a 25-9 season-opening win.

With the game now over, here are takeaways and observations.

David Ojabo showed up

The former Michigan pass rusher had 3 tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit.

Roquan Smith

Smith’s 15 tackles are the most in a season opener in Ravens franchise history, per ESPNStatsInfo.

Ray Lewis had 14 tackles in three different openers.

C.J. Stroud strong debut

The Texans rookie got valuable experience against one of the NFL’s top defensive units.

Stroud finished the game 28-44 pasing, for 242-yards, while avoiding any costly interceptions or turnovers.

Ravens have a ton of money in the blue injury tent

Several injured Ravens will be receiving MRI’s on Monday.

Ar'Darius Washington

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The talented defensive back had 6 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 pass defended, and 1 quarterback hit in the opener.

Todd Monken 11 personnel

We talked about Baltimore potentially going away from the physical two tight end looks of the past, and on Sunday, Monken had the Ravenslined up in 11 personnel on 43.8% of its snaps per PFF.

