Takeaways, observations from Nick Sirianni’s pre-draft session with the media

We’re officially one week away from the 2023 NFL draft, and Howie Roseman held his annual State of the Process address on Thursday, and head coach Nick Sirianni joined him.

The Eagles GM talked about Jalen Hurts’ contract and how he’ll approach roster building and draft value with two first-round picks.

Bijan Robinson has been linked to the Eagles for weeks, and he’d give Philadelphia the most explosive offense in the NFL.

Sirianni spent parts of his session explaining the Matt Patricia hire and how that’ll work in the locker room.

