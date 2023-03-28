Takeaways and observations from Nick Sirianni’s media session at NFL Owners Meetings

Eagles brass are taking a break from the pre-NFL draft pro day circuits to join personnel from 31 other teams at The Biltmore Luxury Resort in Phoenix, Arizona, for the annual owners’ meetings.

The fancy get-together serves as the backdrop for discussions and meetings centered around future events, rules, and regulations for years to come.

On Monday, Philadelphia’s top decision-maker discussed the upcoming draft, a contract for Jalen Hurts, and the process currently employed for the organization’s retooling.

Tuesday morning set the stage for NFC coaches to address the media, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni spoke for about an hour on multiple topics.

With the festivities underway, here are takeaways from Srianni’s media session.

Sirianni on Sean Desai

The Eagles’ head coach says Desai and Jonathan Gannon have similar approaches.

Nick Sirianni on working with Sean Desai. Says there are similarities to Desai and Gannon: #Eagles pic.twitter.com/QoDW2qqPy2 — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 28, 2023

Sirianni on Sean Desai's approach

Hopefully, Desai is more aggressive, but he’ll undoubtedly maintain the Vic Fangio style of play.

Sirianni added that Desai is very organized, detailed, and particular in his process. Sirianni is assuring the two coaches are on the same page in regard to the grand vision of the defense. Sounds like limiting explosives will still be a big piece to Eagles D. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 28, 2023

Sirianni on Dennard Wilson's departure

Wilson and the Eagles decided to mutually part ways, with the DB coach heading to Baltimore.

Nick Sirianni says they mutually decided to part ways with Dennard Wilson#Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 28, 2023

Sirianni on Cam Jurgens

Sirianni didn’t confirm Jurgens will replace Seumalo at right guard, but he clarified that the former Nebraska center has worked in that position.

Nick Sirianni says Cam Jurgens got a lot of work at guard in practice last year #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 28, 2023

Sirianni no Brian Johnson

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni with glowing review for Brian Johnson’s ascension to offensive coordinator. Sirianni labels BJ as a bright offensive mind, says he’s always adding his thoughts during offensive game plan meetings. Also points out his deep relationship with Jalen Hurts — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 28, 2023

Nick Sirianni on Quez Watkins

Watkins took a step back last season statistically, but Sirianni praised the fourth-year wide receiver for opening up things for A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Nick Sirianni on Quez Watkins: “He did a lot of things that really affected the game that don’t show on the stat sheet with how he stretches the field.” “The difference between (2022) and (2021) is his opportunities…the offense runs through A.J., DeVonta, and Dallas.” — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 28, 2023

Sirianni on Reed Blankenship

The second-year safety will likely replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson at free safety, and Sirianni is confident in the undrafted free agent.

Nick Sirianni says the team has confidence in Reed Blankenship #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) March 28, 2023

Sirianni on increased role for Kenneth Gainwell

Nick Siriainni on RB Kenneth Gainwell stepping into a bigger role: “We all saw Kenny have a big playoff run. “It seems like any time Kenny is in the game, he makes plays – whether it’s in the passing game or the running game.” — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 28, 2023

Sirianni on Jalen Hurts getting back to work



Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

Nick Sirianni on Jalen Hurts, who has stuck around Philly and been spending time at the team facility following the Eagles’ run to Super Bowl LVII “He’s working out like a maniac in the weight room and getting after it.” pic.twitter.com/mkOXvzgAdx — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) March 28, 2023

