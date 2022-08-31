Takeaways and observations from Eagles trading Jalen Reagor to the Vikings

The Eagles continue to make roster moves as just traded disappointing wide receiver Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 2023 conditional fifth-round pick that can become a fourth along with a 2024 seventh-round pick.

It gives both parties a fresh start and Philadelphia the chance to move on from a draft night mistake that’ll haunt the franchise for years to come.

The Eagles could win multiple Super Bowls over the next few years and experts will still wonder what this team could have been with Justin Jefferson running routes.

With the addition of A.J. Brown and Zach Pascal to the roster, Reagor’s spot as a starter was no longer guaranteed, and the move gives Philadelphia more draft ammo over the next two years.

Here are takeaways and notes from the trade.

Howie Roseman's not worried

The Eagles once traded Donovan McNabb within the division to Washington, knowing they’d face the former quarterback twice a year.

Philadelphia had no problems with McNabb, and the team has repeated that scenario with the Vikings.

They’ll face Minnesota at home on a national stage in Week 2, and Reagor will return to Lincoln Financial Field looking for an explosion.

Howie Roseman traded Reagor to the Vikings, knowing they have the defensive weapons to prevent a breakout performance.

Eagles running with four and a possible

With Reagor traded, Philadelphia has A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Zach Pascal on the 53-man roster.

Devon Allen, Britain Covey, and Deon Cain impressed the coaches and could find themselves getting game reps.

Eagles traded a WR in return for a safety

Philadelphia traded J.J. Arcega-Whiteside for Ugo Amadi, but the real deal was worked out in the aftermath.

Using the draft capital secured in the Seahawks and Saints trade, Philadelphia has essentially swapped Reagor for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, and that’s a sure-fire A grade from Howie Roseman.

Howie Roseman admits his mistake

The Eagles chose Reagor over Justin Jefferson because of an alleged belief that the former LSU star was strictly a slot receiver and didn’t fit Doug Pederson’s scheme.

Since that day, Jefferson has amassed 196 career catches for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Reagor has just 64 catches for 695 yards and three touchdowns in 28 games, including 24 starts, since the Eagles made him the 21st pick in the 2020 draft.

Philadelphia now takes the best player available approach, and Reagor can be thanked for that switch in philosophy.

