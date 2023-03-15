Takeaways and observations from the Eagles releasing Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay

In a move that could have huge ramifications this season, the Philadelphia Eagles are planning to release cornerback Darius Slay according to Adam Schefter.

Eagles plan to release CB Darius Slay, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2023

Slay appeared to confirm the news himself via his Twitter account.

Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next.. — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) March 15, 2023

Post June 1 cut

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

If Philadelphia would have immediately cut Slay, they would have gained $3 million in cap space but gained $22.4 million in dead cap space.

With the June 1 designation, the Eagles have $17.5 million in cap space, but the team will gain $8.6 million in a dead salary cap.

The #Eagles will designate CB Darius Slay as a post-6/1 release, source says, which would push over $13 million of his cap hit into 2024. He'll count $8 million and change against the 2023 cap. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023

Cornerback Depth Chart

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

With Slay’s departure, Philadelphia will need to replace an All-Pro cornerback, along with the strong safety and potentially free safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

If the season started now, it would be Bradberry, Josh Jobe, and Avonte Maddox at cornerback, along with Reed Blankenship and K’Von Wallace at safety.

Locker room impact

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are already losing Javon Hargrave and four others, along with Miles Sanders saying his goodbye.

Story continues

How will Philadelphia’s players deal with losing Slay over financial haggles?

A.J. Brown for one is not happy.

A.J. Brown tweeted this after the Darius Slay news broke 😬 pic.twitter.com/5ir0MQyukU — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) March 15, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire