Takeaways and observations from the Eagles releasing Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay

In a move that could have huge ramifications this season, the Philadelphia Eagles are planning to release cornerback Darius Slay according to Adam Schefter.

Slay appeared to confirm the news himself via his Twitter account.

Post June 1 cut

If Philadelphia would have immediately cut Slay, they would have gained $3 million in cap space but gained $22.4 million in dead cap space.

With the June 1 designation, the Eagles have $17.5 million in cap space, but the team will gain $8.6 million in a dead salary cap.

Cornerback Depth Chart

With Slay’s departure, Philadelphia will need to replace an All-Pro cornerback, along with the strong safety and potentially free safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

If the season started now, it would be Bradberry, Josh Jobe, and Avonte Maddox at cornerback, along with Reed Blankenship and K’Von Wallace at safety.

Locker room impact

The Eagles are already losing Javon Hargrave and four others, along with Miles Sanders saying his goodbye.

How will Philadelphia’s players deal with losing Slay over financial haggles?

A.J. Brown for one is not happy.

