Takeaways and observations from Eagles placing Jordan Davis on injured reserve

Jordan Davis has been placed on Injured Reserve after suffering an ankle injury during the Eagles’ win against the Steelers on Sunday.

Davis suffered the injury in the first half’s final minutes during Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was eventually carted off into the locker room for further examination.

Philadelphia has an open roster spot, and now the earliest Davis could return would be the Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Here are takeaways and observations from the news.

Eagles have options

Davis was the new addition to an already solid group, and the Birds will be fine for four weeks without his dominant presence.

Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Milton Williams, and Marlon Tuipulotu will be formidable in the future at defensive tackle.

Jonathan Gannon has to adjust

Philadelphia’s defensive coordinator should stick with his plan of five defensive linemen to start the game, and he can always slide Brandon Graham down inside for a more stout presence against the run.

Progression slowed

The first-year nose tackle has played in all seven games this season, starting five, and although the numbers are dominant, his presence in the middle speaks for itself. Davis has logged 14 tackles and plenty of pressures while allowing Fletcher Cox to stay fresh and active.

