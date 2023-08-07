Takeaways and observations from the Eagles’ open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

Glenn Erby
·3 min read

The Eagles have the NFL’s best fan base, and all you needed was one open training camp practice to show how loyal franchise supporters can be.

Philadelphia’s final count at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night went far over 50,000+ to watch the NFC Champions start preparation for their preseason opener.

The building was already buzzing after Howie Roseman went out and added two talented linebackers, signing Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to bolster the weakest unit on a stacked roster.

The team has kept the game plan under wraps this summer, as cameras were only allowed for individual drills and warmups.

With the Eagles now off until Tuesday, here are sights and sounds from the open practice.

Ben VanSumeren got his shot

With Nakobe Dean injury, undrafted rookie Ben VanSumeren saw an uptick in action.

Cowboys invasion

This Cowboys fans may or not have exited the Linc without any conflict.

Eagles' fans are the Best fans

It’s just practice and likely the reason Philadelphia has just one open practice, revving fans up into a frenzy for one preseason look.

Mariota improved with the lights on

Mariota has struggled during the first week with interceptions, but looked solid on Sunday night.

Christian Elliss continue to emerge

With Nakobe Dean nursing an ankle injury, Elliss landed the green dot.

Kyron Johnson

On a day when the Eagles added two off-ball linebackers, Kyron Johnson had his best practice of the summer.

Mekhi Garner

We’ve previously predicted that Garner would make the 53-man roster, and even if Sean Desai moves him to safety, the former LSU defensive back has a bright future.

Rest day for Kelce

Tyler Steen will have plenty of opportunities to get a snap at right guard, mainly when Jason Kelce receives the veteran’s off day.

Terrell Edmunds

We’ve talked about Edmunds having a more increased role, and he’ll be featured more when Sean Desai employs three safety looks.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire