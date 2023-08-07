Takeaways and observations from the Eagles’ open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

The Eagles have the NFL’s best fan base, and all you needed was one open training camp practice to show how loyal franchise supporters can be.

Philadelphia’s final count at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday night went far over 50,000+ to watch the NFC Champions start preparation for their preseason opener.

Over 50k in attendance tonight? BEST FANS IN THE WORLD!! 🦅#EaglesCamp | #FlyEaglesFly — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 7, 2023

The building was already buzzing after Howie Roseman went out and added two talented linebackers, signing Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to bolster the weakest unit on a stacked roster.

The team has kept the game plan under wraps this summer, as cameras were only allowed for individual drills and warmups.

With the Eagles now off until Tuesday, here are sights and sounds from the open practice.

Ben VanSumeren got his shot

With Nakobe Dean injury, undrafted rookie Ben VanSumeren saw an uptick in action.

Ben VanSumeren on the first team at LB right now. Undrafted rookie from Michigan State getting a look with everyone out at LB (Cunningham and Jack not practicing yet).#Eagles — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 7, 2023

Cowboys invasion

This Cowboys fans may or not have exited the Linc without any conflict.

Eagles' fans are the Best fans

It’s just practice and likely the reason Philadelphia has just one open practice, revving fans up into a frenzy for one preseason look.

Mariota improved with the lights on

Mariota has struggled during the first week with interceptions, but looked solid on Sunday night.

Marcus Mariota with his best play of training camp. Got pressure, pump faked, stepped up, rolled out to his left and found Penny out for the TD from about 5 yards out#Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 6, 2023

Christian Elliss continue to emerge

With Nakobe Dean nursing an ankle injury, Elliss landed the green dot.

Looks like Christian Elliss has the green dot today with Nakobe Dean sidelined. #Eagles — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) August 6, 2023

On a day when the Eagles added two off-ball linebackers, Kyron Johnson had his best practice of the summer.

First play of the live period between reserves: Kyron Johnson blows up the backfield and registers a "sack" on Book. Johnson, a 2022 sixth-round pick, has enjoyed a nice string of practices over the past week. Important summer fighting for roster spot on stacked EDGE depth chart. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 7, 2023

Mekhi Garner

We’ve previously predicted that Garner would make the 53-man roster, and even if Sean Desai moves him to safety, the former LSU defensive back has a bright future.

Every practice I go to I'm getting more convinced Mekhi Garner is going to make this team.#Eagles — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 7, 2023

Rest day for Kelce

Tyler Steen will have plenty of opportunities to get a snap at right guard, mainly when Jason Kelce receives the veteran’s off day.

Cam Jurgens getting the center reps tonight and Tyler Steen is at RG. The #Eagles did this on Friday with some of the starters. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 7, 2023

Terrell Edmunds

We’ve talked about Edmunds having a more increased role, and he’ll be featured more when Sean Desai employs three safety looks.

When the #Eagles go to a big nickel package, that's where you see Terrell Edmunds in. Wallace and Blankenship by safety and Edmunds plays a hybrid LB. Sean Desai is going to use this quite a bit. #Eagles — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire