Takeaways and observations from the Eagles’ open practice at Lincoln Financial Field

A.J. Brown learned firsthand how die-hard Eagles fans are as 30,000 packed Lincoln Financial Field for a Sunday night training camp practice.

Philadelphia went light from a team perspective, and with both left tackles out with concussions, the Birds limited the action for quarterback Jalen Hurts. The offense had an up and down night against a talented defense.

The Eagles will have Monday off before a Tuesday morning walkthrough, and with the preseason opener against the Jets scheduled for Friday, here are several takeaways from practice No. 8.

Injuries piling up

The Eagles had 11 players and three offensive tackles miss the open practice with an injury.

Clark's injury means the #Eagles are down their top three left tackles. Hargrave, Vincent and Tartt are new to this list. https://t.co/2qhTNlzcqw — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 7, 2022

Britain Covey will have a role

He may not end up as the top slot receiver, but the Eagles will find a role for the former Utah wide receiver.

Britain Covey is first one up returning punts again tonight. Covey first caught Sirianni's attention during rookie minicamp. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 7, 2022

Reid Sinnett tough

Whether it was health or coaches wanting to see Reid Sinnett in action, Gardner Minshew was held out of early 11-on-11 activity with the second team offense.

Sinnett is battling Carson Strong for the third quarterback spot and made some excellent throws.

A.J. Brown was impressed

Eagles fans travel all over the country to support their team, so it should be no surprise that Lincoln Financial Field was filled to almost half the capacity.

Philly are you serious?? That was practice! 30k plus here at practice! Nah I love it here already. Today was fun. Only the beginning 🔥 — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) August 8, 2022

Jalen Hurts/A.J. Brown bond

DeVonta Smith has been nursing a groin injury, but the chemistry and bond between quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver A.J. Brown have been evident from day one.

Jalen Hurts throws a dime to A.J. Brown who makes a great falling TD catch with James Bradberry all over him Hurts fits it in the corner where only Brown can get it between Bradberry and Marcus Epps Amazing throw and catch the crowd erupted — Louie DiBiase (@DiBiaseLOE) August 7, 2022

