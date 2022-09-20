Takeaways and observations from Eagles impressive 24-7 win over the Vikings in Week 2

The Eagles formally announced themselves to the world with a dominant 24-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field.

Jalen Hurts may have erased any doubt about his future after throwing for 333 yards on 26-of-31 passing.

Hurts opened the game connecting on his first 11 pass attempts and totaled over 300 yards in the first half, along with two rushing touchdowns.

Philadelphia’s defense also smothered Justin Jefferson on the night, as Darius Slay held the Vikings star to under 50 yards receiving.

With the team preparing for Washington, here are takeaways and observations.

Hurts was in rare air on Monday night

Hurts became the 1st Eagles player to combine for 300-plus yards in a first half since Michael Vick shocked and awed Washington back in 2010.

Jalen Hurts became the 1st #Eagles player to combine for 300-plus yards in a first half since Michael Vick at Washington (330) on Nov. 15, 2010. Not many who were present (or watched from home) have forgotten that Vick game. Hurts came darn close to eclipsing one of his heroes. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 20, 2022

Slay was dominant

A dominant performance from a cornerback constantly looking for his respect.

Darius Slay was credited for 5 passes defended (as defined by getting a hand on an incompletion). That's the most in his 10-year career, per Tru Media. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) September 20, 2022

Eagles have the most complete offense in NFL

Philadelphia does it all well, and even with just one passing touchdown, they still have the most complete offense in the NFL today.

Updated offensive run and pass efficiency percentiles – Eagles the most complete offense

– Bills and Ravens the best passing teams, not good running the ball

– Bengals struggling in both phases pic.twitter.com/awb4CIesxK — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) September 20, 2022

Darius Slay and James Harden new friendship

First Eagles game was lit! keep ballin bro @bigplay24slay pic.twitter.com/ckxN6m3k3C — James Harden (@JHarden13) September 20, 2022

Iron sharpens iron, and James Harden was up close and personal for Slay’s dominant performance.

The two stars exchanged autographs afterward.

Big Play Slay celebrating with James Harden after his 2-INT performance in #Eagles win. (Harden was tossing the first INT ball Slay gave him during the game.) pic.twitter.com/IijwMISKTD — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) September 20, 2022

Haason Reddick coverage linebacker

Despite complaints that Reddick is dropped into coverage too often, Zach Berman confirms that the SAM linebacker spent most of the night pressuring Kirk Cousins.

Keeping track of these numbers, for consistency purposes: Haason Reddick was a pass rusher on 28 of 33 dropbacks he faced vs. MIN.

Josh Sweat was a pass rusher on 27 of 29 dropbacks he faced. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) September 20, 2022

