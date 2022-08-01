Takeaways and observations from the Eagles’ first week of training camp

The Eagles have completed one week of training camp after the Birds were one of the final teams to report for their training camp sessions.

Philadelphia will spend the next week and a half making daily deposits as the team prepares for their first preseason matchup against the Jets on August 12.

Here are some early takeaways and observations from the first week of training camp.

Jalen Hurts has improved

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles’ third-year quarterback entered training camp under the same system in back-to-back seasons for the first time since high school. Hurts has had some troubling moments, but he’s displayed an improved throwing motion, quick decision-making, and accuracy.

Jonathan Gannon's versatile defense

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles will play multiple defensive fronts in 2022, and coordinator Jonathan Gannon has the weapons to pull it off.

Whether it is 3-4, 4-3, or 5-2 fronts, Gannon has shown through the first week that rotations and matchups will be key this season.

Marcus Epps breakout

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles are high on Epps, and for good reason, and the young safety is doing all the right things in his first camp as a full-time starter.

Epps and not Jaquski Tartt has been the starter at safety, and he’s shined as a ballhawk.

Kyzir White can fly

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

An outside linebacker in Jonathan Gannon’s defense, White can flat-out run and adds a dimension of speed to the Eagles roster that’s been missing at the linebacker position.

T.J. Edwards embracing the pressure

Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Edwards spent the offseason working out with the Watt brothers, and he’s been the best linebacker on the roster through the first week of training camp. Even with Nakobe Dean on the roster, Edwards has firmly stated his case.

Jonathan Gannon on T.J. Edwards "He can take the coaching, started getting more comfortable and started making plays for us. We expect him to do that this year." #Eagles — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) July 29, 2022

Andre Chachere wants a spot

Story continues

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

An unknown cornerback who signed with the Eagles last season, Chachere has shined at the safety position.

Chachere logged interceptions in back-to-back practices and could be more than a special team’s ace in 2022.

Eagles go ten deep at offensive line

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Philadelphia has one of the NFL’s top units, and the four or five-man backup unit is just as talented. Andre Dillard is solid at left tackle, while Le’Raven Clark is solid as lane Johnson’s backup at right tackle as well.

With Cam Jurgens entrenched at center, watch for Sua Opeta, Jack Driscoll, and others to make their case for roster spots.

[pickup_prop id=”26330″>

1

1

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire