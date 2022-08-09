Takeaways and observations from the Eagles’ first unofficial depth chart

The Eagles released their first unofficial depth chart of the summer as the team begins preparation for a Friday night preseason matchup against the Jets at Lincoln Financial Field.

Most of the regular season starters have been known, but several key position battles and roster scenarios gained clarity after Philadelphia released a three-deep outlook for every position.

It’s unclear if Jalen Hurts will start against the Jets with both left tackles dealing with concussions, and the depth chart indicates who’d be the next man up.

With Philadelphia scheduled for a Tuesday morning walk-through, here are the takeaways and observations from the first unofficial depth chart.

Sinnett QB3

Reid Sinnett is the third-string quarterback ahead of undrafted free agent Carson Strong. Sinnett has had an efficient camp as he battles to remain on the roster.

Tie for RB No. 2

Miles Sanders is the top running back on the depth chart, but the Eagles believe Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott are the same, as there is no clear No. 2 running back.

Jason Huntley is currently holding off undrafted rookie Kennedy Brooks.

Wide Receiver gridlock

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Quez Watkins are Philadelphia’s top three receivers, and the depth chart reflects such.

Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, and Zach Pascal are the backups, while Britain Covey is right behind Ward in the slot.

Arcega-Whiteside is a longshot

J.J. Arcega-Whiteside is said to be a coach’s favorite, but he’s the last tight end on the depth chart.

Jack Stoll has been able to hold off rookie Grant Calcaterra, while Tyree Jackson is on the PUP list and not available for the depth chart.

Seumalo is king at RG

With Brandon Brooks retiring, Isaac Seumalo will get the first shot at right guard alongside the All-Pro, Lane Johnson.

Jack Driscoll is listed as the backup correct tackle, while Jack Anderson is the backup right guard. Le’Raven Clark is the third team left tackle, giving Philadelphia the deepest offensive line in football.

Expect teams around the league to approach the Eagles for a trade.

BG is back

Brandon Graham is back, and he’s currently listed as a starter in Jonathan Gannon’s hybrid defense.

Kyron Johnson not ready?

The pass-rushing linebacker from Kansas what supposed to complement Haason Reddick at the SAM linebacker spot, but Patrick Johnson has held firm.

Former Western Michigan pass rusher Ali Fayad is also down on the depth chart.

Nakobe Dean 2nd in charge

The former Georgia All-American is learning the NFL game, and he’ll run with the second team as T.J. Edwards dominates training camp through Week 1.

Davion Taylor has also rejoined the fray as the backup WILL to Kyzir White.

Eagles CB depth a strength

Zech McPhearson is currently CB No. 4 behind Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Avonte Maddox, while Kary Vincent Jr. is on the hunt for a roster spot.

Marcus Epps the man at safey

Marcus Epps is the starter at one safety position and has no competition outside of K’Von Wallace.

Andre Chachere and Reed Blankenship are players to watch as the games begin.

Random notes

Britain Covey has received a lot of work, but it’s Jalen Reagor who’s listed atop the depth chart at both return positions.

1

1

