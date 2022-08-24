Takeaways and observations from Eagles first joint practice with Dolphins

The Eagles wrapped up the first two joint practice sessions with the Dolphins, and the home team won the day convincingly.

Having already participated in two days of joint practices with the Browns and traveling two out of the past four days, Philadelphia looked tired from the onset, with the offense finally getting its footing at the end of the practice.

With another practice scheduled for Thursday morning, here are the key takeaways and observations from day one.

Eagles Dolphins WWE Brawl

Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Both teams have feisty intense characters, and we talked about Dolphins pass rusher Christian Wilkins being a player to watch from an instigator’s standpoint.

That prediction came true and then some.

Tyreek Hill vs. Darius Slay part 1

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

With Jaylen Waddle not participating in on-field activities, Tyreek had the show all to himself, and the matchups with Darius Slay took center stage.

Hill wins part 1, but Slay played the ball well and lost out on the rep at the end.

Crimson Tide well represented

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

The Alabama Crimson Tide was well represented during day one of the joint practices with (Raekwon Davis, Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Landon Dickerson, Josh Jobe, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts) 7 former players participating on the Dolphins and Eagles.

Eagles were gassed on day one

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

From a travel perspective, head coach Nick Sirianni is already in mid-season form, with the Eagles treating the two weeks of joint practice like a short week in the regular season.

Philadelphia played the Browns on the road Sunday, traveled home, had a walkthrough on Monday, and flew to Miami on Tuesday. The Birds looked sluggish in the hot, muggy South Florida heat, and that unique travel schedule likely played a role.

Adversity is good, and the team should look better on Thursday.

Injured Eagles

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Miles Sanders was among nine players to sit out practice, and cornerback James Bradberry was listed as questionable.

Jalen Hurts was solid

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Eagles quarterback had a solid day, but the Dolphins defense won the battle, holding the Birds in check for the most part outside of a few big plays.

DeVonta Smith back

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s smoothest route runner continues quietly, dominantly going about his business.

[pickup_prop id=”26649″>

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

