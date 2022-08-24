Takeaways and observations from Eagles first joint practice with Dolphins

The Eagles wrapped up the first two joint practice sessions with the Dolphins, and the home team won the day convincingly.

Having already participated in two days of joint practices with the Browns and traveling two out of the past four days, Philadelphia looked tired from the onset, with the offense finally getting its footing at the end of the practice.

With another practice scheduled for Thursday morning, here are the key takeaways and observations from day one.

Eagles Dolphins WWE Brawl

Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Both teams have feisty intense characters, and we talked about Dolphins pass rusher Christian Wilkins being a player to watch from an instigator’s standpoint.

That prediction came true and then some.

And we have our first fight. Eagles offense vs. Dolphins defense. Landon Dickerson with an unnecessary WWE move on Jaelan Phillips got it started. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 24, 2022

Tyreek Hill vs. Darius Slay part 1

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

With Jaylen Waddle not participating in on-field activities, Tyreek had the show all to himself, and the matchups with Darius Slay took center stage.

Hill wins part 1, but Slay played the ball well and lost out on the rep at the end.

Here’s Tyreek Hill beating Darius Slay on the first play of Dolphins-Eagles one-on-ones (pass from Tua). pic.twitter.com/cSo9xzgBGJ — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) August 24, 2022

Crimson Tide well represented

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

The Alabama Crimson Tide was well represented during day one of the joint practices with (Raekwon Davis, Tua Tagovailoa, Jaylen Waddle, Landon Dickerson, Josh Jobe, DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts) 7 former players participating on the Dolphins and Eagles.

Story continues

Bama teammates Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith sharing a moment after practice pic.twitter.com/cqz1q5bxMZ — Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) August 24, 2022

Eagles were gassed on day one

(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

From a travel perspective, head coach Nick Sirianni is already in mid-season form, with the Eagles treating the two weeks of joint practice like a short week in the regular season.

Philadelphia played the Browns on the road Sunday, traveled home, had a walkthrough on Monday, and flew to Miami on Tuesday. The Birds looked sluggish in the hot, muggy South Florida heat, and that unique travel schedule likely played a role.

Adversity is good, and the team should look better on Thursday.

Practice over. Fins overall ahead of #Eagles today, but Tua made a very logical point. Paraphrasing here, but he said #Eagles playing Sun. vs. Browns in CLE, going back to Philly after, then coming down to steamy, 100-degree Miami very next day would take a toll on any team. pic.twitter.com/LmtL4mZZ9N — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) August 24, 2022

Injured Eagles

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Miles Sanders was among nine players to sit out practice, and cornerback James Bradberry was listed as questionable.

#Eagles practice report: WILL NOT PRACTICE

Jack Anderson – ribs

Shaun Bradley – illness

Christian Ellis – hamstring

Javon Hargrave – toe

Josh Jobe – elbow

Jason Kelce – elbow

Miles Sanders – hamstring

Josiah Scott – hamstring

Greg Ward – toe LIMITED

James Bradberry – groin — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 24, 2022

Jalen Hurts was solid

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

#Eagles QB Jalen Hurts with two nice completions in 7-on-7 to WRs Jalen Raegor and A.J. Brown. Hurts certainly looks a lot stronger this preseason. Delivering passes with a lot of power. — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) August 24, 2022

The Eagles quarterback had a solid day, but the Dolphins defense won the battle, holding the Birds in check for the most part outside of a few big plays.

Jalen Hurts Training Camp Stats, Day 14 (Day 1 v Miami) 22/27, 0 TD, 0 INT I didn’t think he had a bad day. But mostly all check downs and missed a chance at a TD to DeVonta Smith Offensive line play lead to check downs IMO I’d give him a C+/B-, but offense overall is worse — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 24, 2022

DeVonta Smith back

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia’s smoothest route runner continues quietly, dominantly going about his business.

#Eagles DeVonta Smith remains perfect today. He hauls in another completion from Jalen Hurts, who stepped up and evaded pressure from Emmanuel Ogbah to complete the off-schedule throw. Smith catching everything. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 24, 2022

[pickup_prop id=”26649″>

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire