Takeaways and observations from Eagles first joint practice with Browns

Glenn Erby
The Eagles and Browns linked up for the first of two joint practice sessions on Monday, and the AFC North squad from Cleveland provided a stout defensive presence for Jalen Hurts and company.

Philadelphia has one of the more physical offensive units in the NFL,  but the Browns had success while giving head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson teaching points.

With practice No. 2 set for Tuesday, here are takeaways and observations from Day 1.

Eagles injury report

The Eagles are dealing with some injuries and Tuesday will tell more about potential inactives for Thursday night.

Safety depth chart

Sydney Brown rising up depth chart

After getting slowly acquainted to the Eagles defense, Sydney Brown is rising fast up the depth chart with his pysical style of play.

Jalen Carter rising

Jalen Carter has carried the momentum from his NFL debut into joint practices and he’s giving the Browns fits.

Kenneth Gainwell is the 1

After sitting out the preseason opener, Gainwell was running with the first team during joint practices.

Tyrie Cleveland continuing to emerge

If the Eagles decide to carry six wide receivers on the 53-man roster, Tyrie Cleveland has emerged as the player to watch.

Eagles running backs shined

Not all was lost, as the Eagles running back by committee continues to perform regardless of who is running the football.

Browns defense was very formidable

Myles Garrett

It was something of a humbling day for the Eagles offensive line, and Myles Garrett brought his A-game from Cleveleand.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire