Takeaways and observations from Eagles first joint practice with Browns

The Eagles and Browns linked up for the first of two joint practice sessions on Monday, and the AFC North squad from Cleveland provided a stout defensive presence for Jalen Hurts and company.

Philadelphia has one of the more physical offensive units in the NFL, but the Browns had success while giving head coach Nick Sirianni and offensive coordinator Brian Johnson teaching points.

With practice No. 2 set for Tuesday, here are takeaways and observations from Day 1.

Eagles injury report

The Eagles are dealing with some injuries and Tuesday will tell more about potential inactives for Thursday night.

Safety depth chart

Reed Blankenship and Terrell Edmunds at safety, Nakobe Dean and Christian Ellis at LB. K’Von Wallace subs in for Edmunds with 1s. No major movement yet. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 14, 2023

Sydney Brown rising up depth chart

After getting slowly acquainted to the Eagles defense, Sydney Brown is rising fast up the depth chart with his pysical style of play.

And Sydney Brown now paired with Blankenship with the 1s. So movement there — Brown could be making his move up depth chart. https://t.co/d6IrYz66fZ — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 14, 2023

Jalen Carter rising

Jalen Carter also rotating in with 1st team D-line. #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 14, 2023

Jalen Carter has carried the momentum from his NFL debut into joint practices and he’s giving the Browns fits.

Final play of practice, Jalen Carter lines up from the 3 tech – same spot he did for his first NFL snap in Baltimore – and the Eagles’ top rookie “sacks” Deshaun Watson. Up and down day for both teams, but Eagles end on a high note. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 14, 2023

Kenneth Gainwell is the 1

After sitting out the preseason opener, Gainwell was running with the first team during joint practices.

The #Eagles have Kenny Gainwell as the RB1 to start 11-on-11. D’Andre Swift entered 2 plays later and run for a 50-yard TD. Also lined up Swift out wide. That’s the combo right now. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 14, 2023

Tyrie Cleveland continuing to emerge

If the Eagles decide to carry six wide receivers on the 53-man roster, Tyrie Cleveland has emerged as the player to watch.

Mariota nice deep ball down sideline to Tyrie Cleveland, who’s building off his strong game Saturday. #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 14, 2023

Eagles running backs shined

Not all was lost, as the Eagles running back by committee continues to perform regardless of who is running the football.

Good day for the Eagles running backs. Now Rashaad Penny picks up a handful amount of on a rush to the left. Josh Sills with the lead block. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 14, 2023

Browns defense was very formidable

Jalen Hurts Training Camp Stats, Day 11: Rough day for Hurts and the 1st team offense. #Eagles offensive line struggled and lost Landon Dickerson, leading to (at least) 7 sacks in 27 drop backs for Hurts Hurts did have one interception, but that was more the result of a 50/50… — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 14, 2023

It was something of a humbling day for the Eagles offensive line, and Myles Garrett brought his A-game from Cleveleand.

Myles Garrett had a huge day against the #Eagles offensive line. The Eagles did run the ball well against the Browns to counter. D'Andre Swift had a strong practice. — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) August 14, 2023

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire