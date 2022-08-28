Takeaways and observations from Eagles 48-10 loss to Dolphins in preseason finale

All the games from here on out count, and the Eagles will now work towards trimming the roster down to 53 players after a 48-10 loss to the Dolphins in the preseason finale from Hard Rock Stadium.

Gardner Minshew was solid, going 6-9 for 48-yards, and Jason Huntley rushed for 97-yards in the only true offensive highlights of the night for Philadelphia.

On defense, the Eagles’ reserves and bubble players were gashed for 494 total yards from a Miami offense that was explosive from the opening play.

With Tuesday’s cut down two days away, here are takeaways and observations from Philadelphia’s final preseason action.

Jason Huntley makes his case

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

We talked about Huntley before the preseason finale, and the veteran running back rose to the occasion, logging 11 carries for 93-yards and one 67-yard touchdown scamper late.

Tyreek Hill can run

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Kary Vincent Jr. is trying to play himself off the roster bubble.

His first interaction is a deep bomb from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill for a huge gain in which the star wide receiver ran past the cornerback and safety K’Von Wallace.

Only an underthrow from the quarterback prevented a touchdown.

Jalen Reagor roster lock?

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

The third-year wide receiver got the start at wide receiver but exited without a target and appeared with the group that looks to be roster locks.

Reagor is either wide receiver No. 5 on the roster, and Philadelphia may stand pat with that number if Deon Cain, Devon Allen, or Britain Covey aren’t No. 6, or he’ll be traded before Tuesday’s roster deadline.

Patrick Johnson finishes off a strong training camp

Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The former Tulane pass rusher had a strong training camp and capped it with a sack in the preseason finale.

Johnson is firmly entrenched behind Haason Reddick at the SAM linebacker position and could see added playing time if Philadelphia rushes Reddick from the defensive end spot.

Nice sack by Patrick Johnson on Tua! Also nice coverage by Dean on the seam.#Eagles pic.twitter.com/7K8aGprTc6 — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) August 27, 2022

Eagles carrying 2 quarterbacks

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Reid Sinnett did nothing on Saturday to warrant the Eagles keeping three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster after he went 12-22 passing for 104-yards and one ugly pick-six interception.

Sinnett was also sacked twice on the night and hardly looks like a guy Philadelphia could win with if Jalen Hurts went down with an injury.

