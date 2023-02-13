Takeaways and observations from Eagles 38-35 loss to Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 on Sunday, to win their second Super Bowl title in the past four seasons.

An amazing contest was marred by a controversial holding penalty called on Eagles cornerback James Bradberry that gave the Chiefs a chance to run the clock down and kick a 27-yard game-winning field goal with eight seconds left, which Harrison Butker promptly made.

Regular season MVP Patrick Mahomes took home the Super Bowl LVII MVP as well after he finished 21 of 27 for 182 yards with three touchdowns. Kansas City scored a touchdown on its first three drives of the second half after trailing at halftime 24-14.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was 27 of 37 for 304 yards passing, while also rushing for three touchdowns (15 carries, 70 yards) and tied the game at 35 on a two-point conversion with about five minutes left.

With the confetti falling and all eyes on NFL free agency, here are ten takeaways from the 38-35 loss.

Mahomes battered the deep middle

Patrick Mahomes targeted the middle third of the field on over half of his passes in the @Chiefs Super Bowl LVII victory. He completed 14 of 15 of those passes for 119 yards (+16.0% CPOE).#SBLVII | #ChiefsKingdom — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 13, 2023

Patrick Mahomes got better after he got hurt

Patrick Mahomes completed 13 of 14 passes for 93 yards & 2 TD after suffering an ankle injury in the 2nd quarter, averaging +0.65 EPA per dropback (+18.5% CPOE). Passing EPA since 2018 (incl. playoffs): 🥇 Mahomes: +792.1

🥈 Aaron Rodgers: +302.3#SBLVII | #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/53B5318xsm — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 13, 2023

Eagles-Chiefs NFL season opener?

How about a 2023 season opener for an immediate rematch?

Eagles play the Chiefs in Kansas City during the 2023 regular season, so the NFL could opt for a Super Bowl LVII rematch in the Thursday night opener. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 13, 2023

Blown 4th down opportunity

Sirianni will look back on a fourth down opportunity where he didn’t go for it.

—> KC (28) @ PHI (27) <—

PHI has 4th & 3 at the PHI 32 Recommendation (STRONG): 👉 Go for it (+4.6 WP)

Actual play: 🏈🦵 A.Siposs punts 38 yards to KC 30, Center-R.Lovato. K.Toney pushed ob at PHI 5 for 65 yards (A.Siposs pic.twitter.com/qV1LJFnw6L — 4th down decision bot (@ben_bot_baldwin) February 13, 2023

Eagles gashed by Mahomes on the ground

Philadelphia has had a penchant for quarterbacks picking up big chunks of yards.

Eagles ranked 30th in YAR allowed on QB scrambles during the regular season: 33 scrambles for 303 yards. — Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@FO_ASchatz) February 13, 2023

Andy Reid adjusted

The Eagles have veterans in the secondary, but thanks to Andy Reid putting his guys in bunch formations and into motion, Kansas City was able to confuse Darius Slay and James Bradberry at crucial moments.

Jalen Hurts record breaking performance

Hurts broke the record previously held by Steve McNair (64 in Super Bowl XXXIV) for most rushing yards by a quarterback in the Super Bowl.

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has broken the record for most rushing yards by a QB in the Super Bowl. Hurts up to 66 yards in under 3 quarters of play. pic.twitter.com/miZJ75bnMT — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) February 13, 2023

Patrick Mahomes is a problem

How many guys have a five-year run in their careers, let alone start their careers on this trajectory?

Patrick Mahomes becomes the first player to win MVP and the Super Bowl in the same season since 1999. https://t.co/Qp54AHqmBI — Sporting News NFL (@sn_nfl) February 13, 2023

Kelce Brothers

Mama Kelce said she had a plan for the loser of this Super Bowl and older brother Jason will need to be comforted over the next few months.

Class personified, the All-Pro center was only worried about his little brother in the moment.

An emotional moment between the Kelce brothers This could’ve been Jason Kelce’s last game

pic.twitter.com/XbdOymSvJA — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 13, 2023

