Takeaways and observations from Eagles 2nd joint practice with Browns

The Eagles wrapped up two days of joint practices against the Browns on Friday, and both teams will have Saturday off before a preseason matchup on Sunday.

Based on videos and up-to-the-minute reports, Philadelphia won the two-day affair, with Jalen Hurts likely the biggest winner from the two-day joint sessions against a solid Browns defense.

The Eagles defense was active at all three levels, with Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat highlighting an

athletic and improved pass rush.

Here are the top takeaways and observations from joint practice No. 2.

Britain Covey up and down day

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Britain Covey receiving a bunch of helmet taps from teammates after he scores a touchdown on the final rep of this 11v11 period. Reid Sinnett threw him a heater with plenty of zip and Covey hauled it in. The undrafted rookie from Utah is dealing with a sprained thumb still. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 19, 2022

The former Utah wide receiver was a training camp darling but has had an up and down two days of joint sessions with the Browns defense.

Britain Covey just dropped a possible TD from Reid Sinnett — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 19, 2022

Maron Tuipulotu rising

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The former USC star continues to shine in training camp, and it appears he’s an excellent candidate to make the 53-man roster.

#Eagles Marlon Tuipulotu continues to build on his impressive camp. Second-year DL crashed the pocket and got into Deshaun Watson’s grill. Refs didn’t blow the play dead, and allowed Watson to throw an incompletion. Might’ve been a sack credited to Tuipulotu during a real game. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 19, 2022

Kyron Johnson improving at SAM

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

A former safety and edge rusher at Kansas, Johnson is slowly improving at the SAM linebacker spot, and his two days against the Browns follow a solid special team showing against the Jets.

Rookie Kyron Johnson also had a great rep during that session. Credited with a sack against Watson. Fellow rookie Nakobe Dean prevented a TD with a PBU in the middle of the end zone — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 19, 2022

Haason Reddick made his presence felt

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Reddick’s role is gaining some clarity, and even after the conversation about the pass rusher dropping into coverage, he’ll do what he does best.

The ‘Weapon’ terrorized the Browns over two days, and he’s clearly ready for double-digits sacks in Philadelphia.

Haason Reddick “sacks” Brissett. #Eagles defense going crazy. Absolutely dominated Browns offense in that drill — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 19, 2022

Myles Garrett returned



Cleveland’s top pass rusher returned for the final day of joint sessions, and Garrett helped Jordan Mailata get better.

Philadelphia’s left tackle and Garrett had an intense one-on-one session but had a good conversation afterward.

Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson hanging with Myles Garrett after the joint practice with Browns Jordan said he wanted to talk to Myles and learn some things that he can do better. Jordan says it was a great experience going against him today pic.twitter.com/XdNdmBJVUl — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 19, 2022

Fletcher Cox strong day

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Cox has a strong day and looks primed for the regular season opener, while Javon Hargrave gets closer to returning from an injury.

Eagles’ red-zone defense held up well for the most part in red-zone team drills. Monster day for Fletcher Cox, who has four TFLs. With the twos, best day of camp so far for K’Von Wallace. — Bo Wulf (@Bo_Wulf) August 19, 2022

Another solid day for Hurts

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

There was no Denzel Ward during the team and 7-on-7, but Jalen Hurts still had a good day against a solid Browns defense.

Hurts now up to 5 TDs on the day. Just hit AJ Brown in the front corner of the EZ #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 19, 2022

A.J. Brown is a monster

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

In what will likely be the norm, Brown had his way with Browns’ defenders.

Jalen Hurts just threw another TD pass in the redzone to AJ Brown beating Ronnie Harrison Jr The size and physical play of AJ Brown with his strong hands and long arms is just so hard to defend pic.twitter.com/vmHomM57Tk — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 19, 2022

Dallas Goedert top-3 TE?

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Lost in all the A.J. Brown talk, Goedert is also having a dominant camp and should have a 1,000-yard receiving season.

If Dallas Goedert plays all 17 games, there's little question he's going over 1000 yards. — Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) August 19, 2022

