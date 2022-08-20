Takeaways and observations from Eagles 2nd joint practice with Browns

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cleveland Browns
    Cleveland Browns
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jordan Mailata
    Jordan Mailata
    Australian professional American football offensive tackle
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Lane Johnson
    Lane Johnson
    American football player, offensive lineman, offensive tackle
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Eagles wrapped up two days of joint practices against the Browns on Friday, and both teams will have Saturday off before a preseason matchup on Sunday.

Based on videos and up-to-the-minute reports, Philadelphia won the two-day affair, with Jalen Hurts likely the biggest winner from the two-day joint sessions against a solid Browns defense.

The Eagles defense was active at all three levels, with Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat highlighting an
athletic and improved pass rush.

Here are the top takeaways and observations from joint practice No. 2.

Britain Covey up and down day

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The former Utah wide receiver was a training camp darling but has had an up and down two days of joint sessions with the Browns defense.

Maron Tuipulotu rising

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The former USC star continues to shine in training camp, and it appears he’s an excellent candidate to make the 53-man roster.

Kyron Johnson improving at SAM

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

A former safety and edge rusher at Kansas, Johnson is slowly improving at the SAM linebacker spot, and his two days against the Browns follow a solid special team showing against the Jets.

Haason Reddick made his presence felt

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Reddick’s role is gaining some clarity, and even after the conversation about the pass rusher dropping into coverage, he’ll do what he does best.

The ‘Weapon’ terrorized the Browns over two days, and he’s clearly ready for double-digits sacks in Philadelphia.

Myles Garrett returned


Akr 8 5 Browns 6

Cleveland’s top pass rusher returned for the final day of joint sessions, and Garrett helped Jordan Mailata get better.

Philadelphia’s left tackle and Garrett had an intense one-on-one session but had a good conversation afterward.

Fletcher Cox strong day

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Cox has a strong day and looks primed for the regular season opener, while Javon Hargrave gets closer to returning from an injury.

Another solid day for Hurts

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

There was no Denzel Ward during the team and 7-on-7, but Jalen Hurts still had a good day against a solid Browns defense.

A.J. Brown is a monster

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

In what will likely be the norm, Brown had his way with Browns’ defenders.

Dallas Goedert top-3 TE?

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Lost in all the A.J. Brown talk, Goedert is also having a dominant camp and should have a 1,000-yard receiving season.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories