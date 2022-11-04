Takeaways and observations from Eagles 29-17 win over the Texans

The Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and roaring toward the postseason after a 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night.

Jalen Hurts was 21-27 for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and Philadelphia Eagles overcame another deficit to roll past rebuilding Houston at NRG Stadium.

Javon Hargrave led the team on defense with seven tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

Here are the post-game news, notes, and takeaways from Thursday’s win.

Eagles get another bye week

The quick turnaround wasn’t ideal, but Philadelphia will have another semi-bye week, with 11 days offs between the win over Houston and a Monday night matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Jalen Hurts can dominate any coverage

The quarterback that used to rely solely on check downs and underneath throws is now flourishing when teams play two-deep coverage.

Jalen Hurts has earned a league-high 93 NGS passing score against split-safety coverages this season. 📸: The rest of the top 5 pic.twitter.com/MVTVumA0QG — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) November 4, 2022

Hurts was near perfect against the Texans’ cover two looks, forcing Houston into a one-high safety look.

Eagles destined for postseason greatness

According to NFL research, the Eagles are the 29th team of the Super Bowl era to start a regular season 8-0.

The odds suggest the Birds will have a deep postseason run, as 28 previous teams have made the playoffs, 15 teams have won their conference, and eight have won the Super Bowl.

The @Eagles are the 29th team of the Super Bowl era to start 8-0 – All 28 previous teams have made the playoffs

– 15 have won their conference

– 8 have won the Super Bowl #FlyEaglesFly — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 4, 2022

James Bradberry redemption

After giving up a deep ball early on, Bradberry responded by logging his third interception of the season.

Miles Sanders roaring towards 1,200 yard season

Sanders had 17 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown on the night.

For the season, Sanders has 131 carries for 656 yards and six rushing touchdowns with a 5.0 average.

