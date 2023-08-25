Takeaways and observations from Eagles 27-13 loss to Colts in preseason finale

Philadelphia is a Super Bowl favorite, and the march toward another deep postseason run can now begin after an efficient summer and meaningful preseason.

The Eagles concluded their 2023 preseason with a 0-2-1 record and no serious injuries outside of the thumb surgery that’ll sideline Haason Reddick for a few weeks.

The starters sat, while Tanner McKee again shined, but it wasn’t enough as the Colts built on a 17-13 halftime lead and exited Lincoln Financial Field with a 27-13 road win.

The Eagles will now work towards the August 29 roster cutdown day, with Thursday night providing some early indicators of who’s in and who’s out.

With the teams off on Friday, here are takeaways and observations of the final preseason game.

Eagles CB group of the future?

Ringo, Eli Ricks, Mekhi Garner, and Mario Goodrich all saw key snaps, while Josh Jobe was inactive, solidifying his roster spot.

#Eagles need to find a way to keep Jobe, Ringo, Ricks and Goodrich. Could be a starting unit in two years. — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) August 25, 2023

Robinson allowed Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger to slip out of a potential sack and complete a deep pass down field.

Those missed sacks could haunt Robinson, who plays at Philadelphia’s deepest position group.

Tanner McKee

The rookie from Stanford had another solid night, going 19-34 passing, for 158-yards. McKee didn’t have an overwelming statistical performance, but he made timely throws and look comfortable in the pocket.

Overall, McKee was 39 of 72 passing (50%), for 453 yards (6.3 avg), one touchdown, 0 INT, and a 78.1 passer rating.

Gardner Minshew near perfect

It was only a preseason game, but the former Eagles’ backup quarterback was near perfect in his one quarter of action, going 9-11 passing, for 102 yards and one touchdown.

K'Von Wallace

Philadelphia only has five safeties on the roster, and it was very telling that K’Von Wallace getting snaps in the final minutes.

Wallace has logged first team snaps during the preseason, and had five total tackles on the night.

Cain had six catches for 62 yards on 9 targets in the final preseason matchup.

The rookie from Georgia had five tackles on the night, and was physical in coverage.

Brown had four tackles on the night and the rookie wasn’t nearly as explosive against the Colts physical offensive front.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire