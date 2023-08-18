Takeaways and observations from Eagles 18-18 tie with Browns in preseason matchup

Tanner McKee played with poise down the stretch and Sean Desai’s revamped defense showed grit while holding Cleveland to just one touchdown on the night.

The Eagles were outgained in yards and time of possessions, but used some late minute efficiency to finish their preseason matchup agaisnt the Browns with an 18-18 tie.

The Philadelphia defense allowed 21 first downs, but held Cleveland to 10-22 on third downs and 399 total yards while playing nearly 90 snaps.

With the team off on Friday, here are takeaways and observations from Thursday’s contest.

Elliss brothers

Noah and Christian Elliss are brothers, and the children of former Detroit Lions star, Luther Elliss.

The two brothers shared the field during the first drive of the third quarter for Cleveland.

Austin Watkins Jr. went off

Watkins Jr. had seven catches for 139 yards and one touchdown against a young, inexperienced Eagles secondary.

Tyree Jackson sighting

We previewed Jackson as a player to watch, and he showed up on Thursday night.

Jackson had two catches for 41-yards, and a long of 35-yards.

Brady Russell is a developmental prospect

The former Colorado tight end is a solid blocker, and logged his first NFL touchdown on a 22-yard catch and from Tanner McKee.

K'Von Wallace has really improved

Wallace played the bulk of the snaps at safety and finished with a team high seven tackles. Wallace plays with physicality, and has improved greatly in space.

Johnny King continues to make plays

King won’t make the roster, but he’s an interesting prospect and logged one catch for 21-yards.

Jim Schwartz impact

Schwartz is with the Browns, but the six sacks of Eagles quarterbacks can’t be discounted, and that was without all-world pass rusher Myles Garrett.

