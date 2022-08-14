Breaking News:

Drew Rasmussen is perfect through 7 innings vs. Orioles

Takeaways and observations from Eagles’ 11th training camp practice

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Andre Dillard
    Andre Dillard
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Quez Watkins
    Quez Watkins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • DeVonta Smith
    DeVonta Smith
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jalen Hurts
    Jalen Hurts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Avonte Maddox
    Avonte Maddox
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyzir White
    Kyzir White
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Philadelphia Eagles held their 11th training camp practice of the summer, and after as the team prepares for joint practices with the Browns, things got a little testy.

Andre Dillard scuffled with multiple teammates on Sunday before leaving the field for precautionary reasons after suffering a concussion last week.

Andre Dillard fight club

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Dillard returned to training camp an improved player and flashed a renewed aggression that came full circle on Sunday when the reserve left tackle was involved in 3 separate scuffles.

Quez Watkins ready to flourish from the slot

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

With A.J. Brown now an Eagle, Quez Watkins will slide down to the slot, and it could be a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators.

Eagles causing turnovers

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The added speed and versatility should allow for more turnovers on the defensive side of the football.

DeVonta Smith can eat too

. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After a week of hearing about how much Jalen Hurts targets A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith returned to practice and gobbled up the majority of targets.

Eagles injury woes

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

With Philadelphia preparing to head to Cleveland on Wednesday, the Eagles’ injury list is growing with 13 players after Britain Covey sustained a thumb injury.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

Recommended Stories