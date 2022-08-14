Takeaways and observations from Eagles’ 11th training camp practice

The Philadelphia Eagles held their 11th training camp practice of the summer, and after as the team prepares for joint practices with the Browns, things got a little testy.

Andre Dillard scuffled with multiple teammates on Sunday before leaving the field for precautionary reasons after suffering a concussion last week.

Andre Dillard fight club

Dillard returned to training camp an improved player and flashed a renewed aggression that came full circle on Sunday when the reserve left tackle was involved in 3 separate scuffles.

Andre Dillard’s early exit from practice was the #Eagles being precautious with the tackle coming off a concussion, the team said. Dillard had gotten into two fights with Derek Barnett and Patrick Johnson, along with a few other dust ups. Johnson ripped his helmet off. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) August 14, 2022

Quez Watkins ready to flourish from the slot

Hurts goes deep to Quez, who gets behind McPhearson and Josiah Scott for TD. #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 14, 2022

With A.J. Brown now an Eagle, Quez Watkins will slide down to the slot, and it could be a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators.

“I know I can go step for step with anybody” -Quez Watkins says he knows he is the fastest in the NFL. He says he doesn’t need a clock to tell him that Quez says he feels more comfortable moving to the inside and outside as well pic.twitter.com/I64aIeLPEU — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 14, 2022

Eagles causing turnovers

The added speed and versatility should allow for more turnovers on the defensive side of the football.

Defense has recovered 3 fumbles today after Kyzir White strips Gainwell. KG and Hurts botched a snap earlier. #Eagles — Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) August 14, 2022

DeVonta Smith can eat too

Jaken Hurts whistles a ball over Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson to DeVonta Smith, who catches it in stride and takes it to the house. Highlight of #Eagles camp today. — Bob Grotz 🇺🇸 (@BobGrotz) August 14, 2022

After a week of hearing about how much Jalen Hurts targets A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith returned to practice and gobbled up the majority of targets.

Eagles practiced for 90 minutes. Notes to come. – Jalen Hurts fed DeVonta Smith today in Smith's day back. Most active Smith has been this summer.

– Andre Dillard was involved in three tussles. After the last one, he walked off the field. Howie Roseman came over to check on him. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 14, 2022

Eagles injury woes

With Philadelphia preparing to head to Cleveland on Wednesday, the Eagles’ injury list is growing with 13 players after Britain Covey sustained a thumb injury.

Status report…



WILL NOT PRACTICE

JJ Arcega-Whiteside – not injury related

Grant Calcaterra – hamstring

Le’Raven Clark – hamstring

Christian Ellis – hamstring

Javon Hargrave – toe

Jason Kelce – elbow

Jaryd Mayden – ankle — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) August 14, 2022

