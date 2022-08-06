Takeaways and observations from Day 7 of Eagles training camp

Glenn Erby
·4 min read
The Eagles completed their 7th whole training camp practice on Saturday, and the team is now prepared to take the action across the street.

On Sunday, Philadelphia will host fans for the only time this summer during the open training camp practice at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles’ defense smothered their offensive counterparts again, as the ‘Iron Sharpens Iron’ motto reigns supreme throughout the camp process. One undrafted rookie is making his case to be an integral member of the wide receiving corps, while the injuries are starting to pile up on both sides of the ball.

Here are the top takeaways and observations from Saturday’s session.

Britain Covey making things difficult?

(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Covey is making things hard for the Eagles’ coaching staff, who will have tough decisions at the wide receiver position.

A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Zach Pascal appear to be locks to make the roster, while Jalen Reagor has been impressive at times. With five spots accounted for, Covey, Deon Cain, Greg Ward, Devon Allen, and John Hightower will fight for the final spots.

Young lineman getting key reps

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

With Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard out with concussions, two young and talented linemen could log first-team reps.

Deon Cain still making plays

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Cain spent the entire 2021 season on the practice squad and is finally looking to break out and make the roster.

Sua Opeta having a strong camp

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Opeta has logged important snaps at both guard positions, and he’s battling for the starting right guard spot in 2022.

Derek Barnett

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The former first-round pick didn’t develop into a star, but Barnett has been productive and valuable at defensive end outside of some costly penalties.

After re-signing for two years, Barnett has been impactful while looking to carve out a role on a deep defensive line.

Jalen Reagor shining bright

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

It could be click bait, but Reagor has made his share of plays in this training camp, and he’d be considered a potential starter if his name and resume were different.

Reagor won’t beat out Quez Watkins for the third receiver spot, but continued maturation could ensure that he’s no worse than the fourth option.

Nakobe Dean gets first team reps

(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)

Nick Sirianni and Jonathan Gannon have alternated the first team’s reps, and on Saturday, Nakobe Dean got his shot at running with the ones.

Injuries piling up

Jul 29, 2022; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott (35) during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Birds were one of the healthier teams in the NFL last season, but 2022 has started with some ailments and soft tissue issues.

Boston Scott was added to the growing list of concussions on Saturday, the third Eagles player to suffer a head injury.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

