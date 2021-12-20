Takeaways and observations from Cardinals’ 30-12 loss to Lions

The Arizona Cardinals could not have had a worse afternoon in Detroit. Needing only a win over the worst team in the NFL to lock up a postseason spot, they went in and laid an egg.

The Lions jumped out to a 17-0 lead and never looked back, beating Arizona 30-12 in Week 15.

.It wasn’t pretty.

What did we take away from the game?

The first quarter doomed Arizona

Much of the Cardinals’ success on the road this season has been predicated on fantastic starts. They take control in the first quarter with a stop and then a score, and they play from ahead.

They were unable to do that against the Lions. Detroit’s first possession of the game was a 15-play drive that took nearly nine minutes and ended in a field goal.

The Cardinals went three-and-out on their one first-quarter possession and the Lions outgained Arizona 124-5. The Cardinals never really recovered.

They didn't try running the ball early enough

The Cardinals have had success with the running game this season. They only attempted six rushes in the first half. They found success running the ball early in the second half, but perhaps they would have not fallen as far behind had they tried to establish the run earlier.

Red-zone woes

The Cardinals have been great in the red zone all season. They went 0-for-4 against the Lions. And when they failed to score on fourth-and-goal from the two, it was the first time all season the Lions got a red-zone stop and their opponent didn’t score any points.

Murray inaccurate

Murray entered the week leading the NFL in completion percentage. He had his worst completion percentage of the year, going 23-for-41 for 56%. It was the only game this season he has completed less than 65% of his passes.

Some were because he was under pressure. Others were misplaced throws. And others were because of the next takeaway.

Too many drops

With DeAndre Hopkins out, the other pass catchers on the team must step up.

They can’t have a repeat of Sunday. Christian Kirk dropped multiple passes. Antoine Wesley and Zach Ertz dropped balls.

A turnover at the worst time

The Cardinals had scored points on their first possession of the second half. Then they got a takeaway when the Lions fumbled the ball. It was the perfect moment to turn things around and give Arizona some momentum.

Kyler Murray’s interception came two plays later. The ball was thrown a little late and A.J. Green did not come back to the ball, and Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye made a great play, picking it off and returning it to the Cardinals’ seven-yard line. One play later, they scored a touchdown.

