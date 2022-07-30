Takeaways, observations from Cardinals’ 1st public practice of training camp

The Arizona Cardinals opened State Farm Stadium to the public for the first time in training camp Saturday afternoon for their first public practice of camp.

Thousands of fans were in attendance to watch.

What did see in in practice?

Kyler rests, remains engaged

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave Murray the afternoon off Saturday. Murray might have a minor wrist injury, as it appeared he had a trainer look at it Friday, although he finished practice. Kingsbury said Murray have been “throwing a ton” since reporting early with the rookies last week.

But Murray didn’t just stand around. He was part of practice. ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss noticed Murray relaying play calls to quarterbacks Colt McCoy and Trace McSorley, who got the first and second-team reps on Saturday.

Who did not practice?

Tight end Maxx Williams and receiver Marquise Brown both are unable to practice yet, as they are on PUP and NFI lists.

Left tackle D.J. Humphries sat out practice again. He has an illness. Kingsbury hopes to get him back next week sometime. Humphries was on the sideline.

Running back James Conner was given a rest day but was on the field.

Center Rodney Hudson was given a vet day off.

Reserve offensive lineman Justin Murray was not on the field during practice.

DeAndre Hopkins in the slot

Hopkins, who got the day off Friday, got work on Saturday but was used differently than we have seen him in the past.

Kingsbury has been criticized for not doing much in terms of moving receivers around.

Hopkins got a lot of reps in the slot, giving Rondale Moore reps on the outside at the ‘X’ position.

Part of this could be to diversify his use and the use of other receivers on the roster, and part of it could be to prepare for the first six weeks of the season when Hopkins won’t be with the team.

Giving Moore reps outside in training camp will be important if he is going to play both inside and out during the regular season.

Isaiah Simmons in the slot a lot

Simmons’ usage in camp has been much of the talk around the team. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph calls Simmons a “star” in their defense, meaning he will play some safety, some linebacker, some dime.

On Saturday, he was lined up almost all of practice at nickelback, covering receivers and tight ends. He also had a few looks at linebacker and safety.

On one play, he covered speedy receiver Andy Isabella, staying with him step for step.

Defense has 4-3 look to it

The Cardinals have used a 3-4 defense as their base ever since Vance Joseph took over as defensive coordinator. Last year, they had some 4-3 looks, especially early in the season.

On Saturday, it looked very 4-3. With Simmons playing in the slot, it had the look of either a big nickel package with four players at the line of scrimmage, two linebacker in space in Nick Vigil and Zaven Collins, and then Simmons with the defensive backs, or it looks like a 4-3 base, with Simmons sliding into the slot.

J.J. Watt and Zach Allen both lined up on the edge in some plays.

In others, Dennis Gardeck started back a few yards with the inside linebackers and then rushed, much like a 4-3 outside linebacker would do sometimes.

Offensive line rotations

The offensive line rotation looked like this:

The first team had Josh Jones at left tackle, Justin Pugh at left guard, Sean Harlow at center, Will Hernandez at right guard and Kelvin Beachum at right tackle.

The second team was Josh Miles at left tackle, Danny Isidora at left guard, undrafted rookie Greg Long at center, Koda Martin at right guard and Eric Smith at right tackle. Seventh-round pick Marquis Hayes got second-team reps at left guard and sixth-round pick Lecitus Smith got second-team reps at left guard. Smith also is the third-team center.

Defensive first-team reps

On the edge, J.J. Watt, Markus Golden, Dennis Gardeck and Devon Kennard all got looks on the first team. On the defensive interior, Rashard Lawrence, Leki Fotu, Michael Dogbe, Kingsley Keke and Watt all got reps with the first team.

Simmons played mostly slot with Zaven Collins and Nick Vigil playing linebacker.

Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson played corner with Jalen Thompson and Bussa Baker at safety.

Players who stood out

Rookie running back Keaontay Ingram, a big back, flashed. He ran away from safety Charles Washington for a long touchdown run and showed some burst in space for a big guy.

Cornerback Jash Jackson had a nice pass breakup against DeAndre Hopkins.

Antonio Hamilton broke up a pass to A.J. Green.

Kick returner candidates

The Cardinals practiced kickoff coverage and kick returns in practice.

The early candidates to be the primary kick returner are running back Eno Benjamin, receiver Greg Dortch, newly signed USFL receiver Victor Bolden, receiver Andy Isabella and running back Ronnie Rivers.

Depth chart estimations at RB, WR, CB

Based on practice reps, here is what some positions look like in terms of the depth chart right now.

RB: James Conner, Eno Benjamin, Darrel Williams, Jonathan Ward/Keaontay Ingram

‘X’ WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Rondale Moore, Antoine Wesley

‘Z’ WR: A.J. Green, Antoine Wesley, Andy Isabella

Slot WR: Rondale Moore, Greg Dortch, Andre Baccellia

CB: Marco Wilson/Byron Murphy, Josh Jackson/Antonio Hamilton, Breon Borders/Nate Brooks

