Takeaways and observations from C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s first Lions press conference

Glenn Erby
·3 min read

Free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson signed with the Detroit Lions on Monday, the team announced, exiting Philadelphia after just one season.

According to ESPN’s rankings, Gardner-Johnson was the top defensive free agent remaining, and he’ll join a reloaded defense that includes agreements with cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley.

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, the Philadelphia Eagles made a multiyear offer to keep Gardner-Johnson at the beginning of free agency, which he didn’t accept, feeling his market value was much higher.

The Eagles re-signed cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darius Slay, and Gardner-Johnson has now moved on to Detroit.

With the move now complete, here are four takeaways from his introductory press conference.

Aaron Glenn played a huge role

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has known Gardner-Johnson since high school and was his position coach when the Saints drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

No bad blood betwen Gardner-Johnson and the Eagles

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Gardner-Johnson looked miffed about how everything went down with Philadelphia but said there was no bad blood and that he had to what was best for his family.

Gardner-Johnson got a fair deal from Lions

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The $8 million per season isn’t quite $12 million, but it is a fair deal and could give the versatile defensive back a chance to re-enter the market in 2024.

Eagles offered a backloaded deal

Mandatory Credit: Armond Feffer-USA TODAY Sports

According to Jim Trotter, Gardner-Johnson was offered a 3-year, $24 million deal, but it was a backloaded deal, and the safety may not have been around to see the significant money portion of the contract.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire

