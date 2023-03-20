Takeaways and observations from C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s first Lions press conference

C.J. Gardner-Johnson meets with the media on March 20 https://t.co/eViM6kNaOb — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 20, 2023

Free agent safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson signed with the Detroit Lions on Monday, the team announced, exiting Philadelphia after just one season.

According to ESPN’s rankings, Gardner-Johnson was the top defensive free agent remaining, and he’ll join a reloaded defense that includes agreements with cornerbacks Cameron Sutton and Emmanuel Moseley.

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, the Philadelphia Eagles made a multiyear offer to keep Gardner-Johnson at the beginning of free agency, which he didn’t accept, feeling his market value was much higher.

The Eagles re-signed cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darius Slay, and Gardner-Johnson has now moved on to Detroit.

With the move now complete, here are four takeaways from his introductory press conference.

Aaron Glenn played a huge role

Aaron Glenn coached C.J. Gardner-Johnson in HS during 7v7 drills — Honolulu Blues (@HonoluluBlues_) March 20, 2023

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn has known Gardner-Johnson since high school and was his position coach when the Saints drafted him in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Detroit Lions newest addition C.J. Gardner-Johnson on what attracted him to the Lions. Grit was mentioned. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/XlMkn8HLC5 — Spencer Raxter (@Spenmorax) March 20, 2023

No bad blood betwen Gardner-Johnson and the Eagles

Gardner-Johnson looked miffed about how everything went down with Philadelphia but said there was no bad blood and that he had to what was best for his family.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson to DET media: "…I have no bad blood. People overreact to a Tweet in free agency. But it was never disrespectful to the organization. Organization treated me like family. It's just, gotta do what's best for your family." — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) March 20, 2023

Gardner-Johnson got a fair deal from Lions

The $8 million per season isn’t quite $12 million, but it is a fair deal and could give the versatile defensive back a chance to re-enter the market in 2024.

From NFL Now: The #Lions signed FA S CJ Gardner-Johnson, so let's take a look at how we got here. pic.twitter.com/oXJvf8SMhv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2023

Eagles offered a backloaded deal

What’s really surprising about the Eagles offering Gardner-Johnson a backloaded, three-year, max $24M deal that included $17M+ in Year 3, but that they also declined to match the one-year deal the Lions offered, per source. — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) March 20, 2023

According to Jim Trotter, Gardner-Johnson was offered a 3-year, $24 million deal, but it was a backloaded deal, and the safety may not have been around to see the significant money portion of the contract.

Adding some context to CJ Gardner-Johnson's departure from Philadelphia. 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/CYrHLv2UA1 — Jim Trotter (@JimTrotter_NFL) March 20, 2023

