Takeaways from No. 3 Iowa’s Cy-Hawk Series victory over Iowa State

Hilton Coliseum is always a challenging venue to conquer when it’s filled to the brim.

And when Caitlin Clark is in the building, Cyclone fans were guaranteed to come calling. In front of a sellout crowd, Clark and the Hawkeyes were able to quiet Iowa State in a 67-58 win.

“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game. They slowed the ball down and did a good job at that, but our defense in the second half was really good, especially in the fourth quarter after they took the lead. Halftime we talked about 3-point defense, and they didn’t have a single three in the second half,” Iowa head women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder said afterwards.

What were the big takeaways from the Hawkeyes’ triumph?

Iowa locked down Iowa State late

(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Iowa won this game with its defense. As coach Bluder mentioned, Iowa held Iowa State without a made 3-point basket after halftime. The Cyclones made five 3-pointers in the first half, so this was one of the game’s key turning points.

The Hawkeyes came away with five blocks—four from redshirt junior center Sharon Goodman and one from graduate guard Kate Martin—and nine steals. Martin had a pair of key steals late to finish with three. Junior guard Sydney Affolter had three steals, too, including one in the final two minutes that took a Cyclone possession away.

Iowa State shot just 34.4% from the field and only 25% from 3-point range.

Iowa's free throw shooting was also clutch

(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Iowa’s free throw efficiency was also of critical importance in the win. The Hawkeyes knocked down 14-of-15 from the charity stripe. That included a pair from Affolter to put Iowa back in front after the Cyclones grabbed a late 55-45 lead.

Clark was magnificent late

(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Really, Clark was fabulous throughout. The senior superstar poured in 35 points on 12-of-31 shooting, including 6-of-16 from 3-point range. She added nine rebounds and five assists.

But, when things got tight late and the Cyclones surged in front, there was Clark delivering a pair of key assists to Martin for baskets. Of course, she also got loose on her own nifty move to the cup for another key bucket in the closing stretch.

Kate Martin continues to step up

Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Since being held scoreless versus Kansas State in the team’s first matchup this season, Martin has scored in double figures in every game but one. That lone game where she didn’t came against Purdue-Fort Wayne when she scored nine points in just 21 minutes and the Hawkeyes won 98-59.

Martin was Iowa’s only other double-figure scorer against the Cyclones. Against Iowa State, Martin finished with 16 points on 6-of-12 shooting and 2-of-3 from 3-point distance. The Edwardsville, Ill, product also added four rebounds, three steals, one assist and one block.

The Hawkeyes don’t win this game without Martin’s scoring and defensive contributions. This is the expectation for Martin night in and night out. She’s been delivering.

Iowa is still waiting on Gabbie Marshall

(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

The best version of Iowa features fifth-year guard Gabbie Marshall finding her shooting touch from beyond the arc. That hasn’t really happened yet on a consistent basis.

Marshall went 0-for-5 from 3-point range against Iowa State and was held scoreless. The most troubling part is the trend against the best teams Iowa has faced.

Marshall is a combined 1-for-18 from deep in games against Iowa State, Kansas State and Virginia Tech. That can’t continue in order for the Hawkeyes to achieve their goals.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native got off to a slow shooting start last season as well before finding her touch in Big Ten play and then really catching fire down the stretch. Marshall shot 41.4% from beyond the arc in the NCAA Tournament last season.

She will keep shooting and Iowa should be confident that eventually shots will start falling.

Caitlin Clark surpassed 3,000 points in proper fashion

Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was perfect wasn’t it? A little flip back from Marshall as Clark trailed the play on the fast break and then the West Des Moines product steps into a patented 3-pointer from well beyond the arc.

That was exactly how Clark was supposed to surpass 3,000 career points. She became the 15th women’s college basketball player all-time and just the third Big Ten player to eclipse 3,000 points. Clark is the first Hawkeye to do so.

She is also now the first Division I men’s or women’s college basketball player to register more than 3,000 points, 750 rebounds and 750 assists in their career.

