Takeaways as No. 15 Ohio State storms past No. 2 Iowa in OT

The No. 15 Ohio State Buckeyes welcomed in the No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes to Columbus, Ohio, to a sellout crowd of over 18,000 fans with their eyes set on landing a haymaker. The Buckeyes landed a knockout punch on the Hawkeyes with a 100-92 victory in overtime.

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark did all she could for the Hawkeyes, scoring nearly half of their team total. But, she could only keep things close for so long. The Buckeyes eventually got things going down the stretch with forward Cotie McMahon taking over and dominating in the paint on her way to a career day.

Iowa forced things into overtime at 83-83, but eventually ran out of gas and the heavy legs took over. The Buckeyes pulled away in overtime, outscoring Iowa 17-9 in the extra period.

As the Hawkeyes get ready to get back on track and right the ship, here are some of the takeaways from Iowa’s first loss in Big Ten conference play.

Iowa struggled mightily in the paint

Cotie McMahon is a certified star. She was clutch down the stretch today and Iowa had absolutely no answer for her. McMahon had 33 points and 12 rebounds with a flurry coming late to lead the Buckeyes to the win.

Iowa’s forwards combined for just 17 points and 14 rebounds. The paint was the difference down the stretch today as Ohio State continued to work the ball there.

Caitlin Clark did all she could

Caitlin Clark tried her very best to put the entire team on her back and she came close. On the day, Clark put up 45 points with seven assists. She didn’t just volume shoot either, she connected on 12-of-25 shots with a 14-for-16 performance from the line.

She carried the Hawkeyes today with nearly half of their points and eventually the engine ran out of gas late. Nonetheless, she once again delivered in front of a sellout crowd who came to see the face of the sport.

Iowa's defense allowed too much

At the end of the day, not many games will be won when 100 points are given up. Especially when the opponent shoots 48.6% overall from the field and 50% (11-of-22) from 3-point range.

Iowa can score with the best of them, but unless the defense can tighten up on open looks and easy buckets in the paint, it can prove to be a kryptonite if a team gets hot.

The Caitlin Clark effect is nationwide

Despite the end result, Columbus, Ohio, was swarming with No. 22 jerseys and fans yearning to get a look at Caitlin Clark. Once again, she put on an incredible show in front of more than 18,000 people.

In attendance were Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day and future first-round NFL draft pick Marvin Harrison Jr. as everyone wanted to see Clark play. Fans in Iowa gear and Ohio State gear each were eager to see the star.

It is still Iowa's conference

While the loss stings, things are nowhere near lost. In fact, things remain intact and just fine. Iowa is now 7-1 in Big Ten play, while Indiana is 6-1 and Ohio State is 6-1.

Iowa beat Indiana earlier this year and hosts the Buckeyes in the home finale of this season. They have plenty of time to rebound and take another firm grasp on the Big Ten.

