Takeaways from No. 10 Texas’ 82-71 loss to No. 4 Tennessee
The Texas Longhorns got bullied on the basketball court Saturday. The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers lived up to their billing, defeating the Longhorns, 82-71.
Generally speaking, teams should be expected to lose on the road to Top 5 teams, but the way in which Texas lost is cause for concern.
Tennessee owned the paint on both ends of the court, scoring at will and keeping the Texas offense away from the basket. It was reminiscent of losses to Purdue and other bigger teams last season.
The Vols’ length and athleticism kept Texas from getting to its usual attempts. On the rare occasion the Longhorns saw a good look early on, the team often failed to convert.
Here’s a look at what to conclude from what transpired on Saturday.
No answer for Nkamhoua
Failed to deny passes to the post
An overall poor defensive effort
It was also Tennessee's night
Contested, but uncontested shots
A missed opportunity
Battled back
At least he can beat Oklahoma
Sir'Jabari Rice has a strong game
Terry still has more to prove
