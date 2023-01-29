Takeaways from No. 10 Texas’ 82-71 loss to No. 4 Tennessee

The Texas Longhorns got bullied on the basketball court Saturday. The No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers lived up to their billing, defeating the Longhorns, 82-71.

Generally speaking, teams should be expected to lose on the road to Top 5 teams, but the way in which Texas lost is cause for concern.

Tennessee owned the paint on both ends of the court, scoring at will and keeping the Texas offense away from the basket. It was reminiscent of losses to Purdue and other bigger teams last season.

The Vols’ length and athleticism kept Texas from getting to its usual attempts. On the rare occasion the Longhorns saw a good look early on, the team often failed to convert.

Here’s a look at what to conclude from what transpired on Saturday.

No answer for Nkamhoua

Olivier Nkamhoua's career-high in points leads No. 4 Tennessee to an 82-71 win over No. 10 Texas 💪@Vol_Hoops | @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/XwgR6rTuAG — ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2023

Failed to deny passes to the post

An overall poor defensive effort

shot clock is not a problem 📺 ESPN

📲 https://t.co/Sf5by0cTC6 pic.twitter.com/S0V1JAwDmG — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 29, 2023

It was also Tennessee's night

Contested, but uncontested shots

Story continues

working early O's got 12 (6-8 FG) pic.twitter.com/MeXJZpfR2L — Tennessee Basketball (@Vol_Hoops) January 28, 2023

A missed opportunity

Huge day for Rodney Terry to make a statement. He’ll have plenty more opportunities but beating No. 4 on the road would be significant. — Joey Hickey (@jhickey24) January 28, 2023

Battled back

If Texas could do what they do in the 2nd half offensively in the 1st half as well they’re able to beat anybody. But can’t dig yourself such a big hole in the 1st half. — D (@txforever) January 29, 2023

At least he can beat Oklahoma

Same people frustrated with Terry for losing to a top 5 team on the road are the same ones clamoring for Nate Oats who just lost to an unranked Oklahoma team that Terry already beat on the road. — Imagine Losing 49-0 (@Doc_Texas) January 29, 2023

Sir'Jabari Rice has a strong game

Obviously, he’s the perfect guy for 6th man & the coaches will do what’s best for the team, but I genuinely believe he’s been our MVP this year. — Reagan Huggins (@ReaganHuggins12) January 29, 2023

Terry still has more to prove

Yeah I don’t think Rodney Terry is going to be the head coach at Texas next season — Cutter Whitley (@imcutterbutter) January 29, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire