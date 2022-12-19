Takeaways from news Jalen Hurts will miss time after suffering should sprain vs. Bears

Hurts finished the game and threw a 68-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown. His status for this weekend against the #Cowboys is in doubt, as the team wants him to be fully healthy before he returns. https://t.co/ilwy5cUKBZ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 19, 2022

Gardner Minshew can sling it

(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Howie Roseman hung onto Gardner Minshew for moments like this and the former Jaguars starter will use Saturday night as his showcase event with free agency looming.

Minshew has the league’s top offensive line, Miles Sanders, two alpha wide receivers, and the moxie to take down Dallas in Texas.

Hurts could be out until playoffs

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

You don’t want a quarterback missing a month with an injury, but Jeff McLane is reporting that Hurts could miss the next two weeks recovering from his shoulder injury.

The Philadelphia Eagles want a healthy Jalen Hurts for the postseason and he could miss time with a sprained shoulder, here are four takeaways from the news ahead of the matchup vs. Dallas Cowboys

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire