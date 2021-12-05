Takeaways from the news that Gardner Minshew is expected to start at QB in place of injured Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts is out for tomorrow .. Gardner Minshew is in. Boston Scott will be a game time decision . — Derrick Gunn (@RealDGunn) December 4, 2021

The Eagles will be without star quarterback Jalen Hurts for Sunday’s matchup against the Jets according to Derrick Gunn.

Hurts was confident this week that he would play, even stating such to reporters despite being a limited participant in practice this week.

With Hurts limited, backup quarterback Gardner Minshew saw an increased workload. Here are several takeaways and observations.

NFL Draft scenario

The 6th round pick the Eagles traded away can become a fifth-round pick for the Jaguars if Minshew plays 50% of the snaps in Philadelphia for three games.

Even if he plays well against the Jets, the Eagles have a bye in Week 14, and Hurts should be healthy enough to return to his starting spot in Week 15 when Washington comes to Philadelphia.

Eagles can see a true dropback quarterback

Philadelphia wants to be a pass-first team and Sunday could offer Nick Sirianni the chance to see what his offense could be with a prototypical pocket passer under center.

Minshew could do wonders for Dallas Goedert and DeVonta Smith in the passing game.

Have no fear Jalen

The fantasy scenario for some Eagles fans and pundits would be for Minshew to carve up the Jets on Sunday, providing fuel for the notion that Philadelphia is much better in the hands of a conventional pocket passer. The truth is even if a different quarterback is an answer, the Jets don’t provide a true measuring stick for a proper evaluation, and Minshew provides a similar amount of uncertainties when it comes to his ability to become a franchise quarterback as well.

