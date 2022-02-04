Takeaways from national signing day and the class of 2022

National signing day and much of the recruitment for the class of 2022 is over. Yes, there will be more transfers, but many of those will not happen until after spring practice.

Now, coaches turn their recruiting focus to the class of 2023.

Let’s look at the winners and losers of the class of 2022 recruiting cycle. Georgia, Texas A&M and Alabama all landed incredibly talented classes. The SEC continued to dominate the recruiting scene.

Here are some of our key takeaways wrapping up the class of 2022 recruiting cycle:

SEC dominates class of 2022

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The SEC dominated the class of 2022 recruiting cycle. The conference’s dominance in football recruiting is nothing new.

It is still shocking to see how good the conference is at securing the nation’s top talent. The 14-team conference finished with 14 of the top 32 recruiting classes in the country. Vanderbilt finished with a higher-ranked class of 2022 than Wisconsin, Utah, Iowa State, Baylor and many others.

Pick Six Previews puts some of the numbers into prospective:

More recruiting dominance from the SEC: • Entire 14-team league ranked in the national Top 30 • National Top 3 classes • More 5-stars (17) than rest of nation combined • More 5-stars & 4-stars (132) than ACC, Big 12, Pac-12 … COMBINED — Pick Six Previews (@PickSixPreviews) February 2, 2022

Clemson disappoints

Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson finishes with the No. 11 class of 2022. The Tigers topped the ACC, but secured their worst recruiting class since the class of 2017.

Dabo Swinney and Clemson lost their offensive and defensive coordinators this offseason. The Tigers did not recruit as well as the other College Football Playoff mainstays.

Georgia, Texas A&M and Alabama land elite classes

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher secured an all-time great recruiting class. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

The Georgia Bulldogs, Texas A&M Aggies and Alabama Crimson Tide landed elite recruiting classes with a ton of talent. The trio stands above the rest of college football with a decent talent gap.

The SEC all secured solid recruiting classes, but these three schools added a combined 15 five-stars and 53 four-stars.

Loser: College football parity

AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

Some folks across college football hoped that opening up the transfer portal and the addition of name, image and likeness deals would help balance the sport. Well, after one season of NIL, those at the top are feasting.

As Stewart Mandel outlines, the gap between the rich and the middle class or even upper-middle class of college football may be growing:

The lack of parity in CFB in a nutshell: In 2012, the points total separating 247's No. 3 and No. 8 classes was about the same as between No. 8 and No. 12. In 2022, Michigan's No. 8 class (262.0) is farther from No. 3 UGA's (316.9) than it is from No. 31 Rutgers (207.35). — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) February 2, 2022

Teams turn to transfer portal instead of recruiting trail

Patrick Dennis-USA TODAY Sports

LSU, Ole Miss, Florida State, Oklahoma and USC are among the schools to add more than 10 players via the transfer portal. New coaching staffs (see: LSU, Oklahoma, and USC) often have to rely on transfers.

Experienced players from the previous coaching staff often hit the transfer portal. The new coach will usually some of their players with them and try to regain some experience from the portal. There will be more transfers after spring practice.

1

1