Takeaways from MSU's games against Kentucky and Vanderbilt

Jan. 21—Another week of January basketball is in the books for the Mississippi State men. Once again, the Bulldogs came away 1-1.

It started with a 90-77 loss to No. 8 Kentucky on the road on Wednesday. Then on Saturday, MSU struggled a bit with Vanderbilt at home but came out with a 68-55 win.

Much like the first week of the month, this week was one where the Bulldogs learned even more about themselves.

The defense, while good, needs work

Defense is an area of the game coach Chris Jans really wants to make sure is done right. He went as far as to say after the Vanderbilt game that he never wants to lose a game because of bad defense.

It didn't help when the Wildcats scored more on the Bulldogs on Wednesday than any team this season while shooting 55.6% from the field and making seven 3-pointers. They also out-rebounded MSU 26-19 on the defensive side.

While few have had much success slowing down Kentucky, whose 91.6 points per game lead both the SEC and the country, it's important that a team with the expectations that the Bulldogs have be able to do so, even if it's just enough to win.

The importance of post presence

Tolu Smith continued to show this past week how formidable he can be when healthy.

The senior forward from Bay St. Louis had 26 points and eight rebounds against Kentucky, then 25 points and 11 rebounds against Vanderbilt. No other Bulldog scored more than 13 in either game.

Smith's production, and that of Jimmy Bell Jr., brings up a larger point this time. In order for Mississippi State's offense to be flowing consistently, it needs to work the paint.

We saw what can come out of it early in the Vanderbilt game, where 18 of the Bulldogs' first 19 points came from the paint. State was able to build off that the rest of the way.

The 3-ball still remains a concern, but as long as the post play is humming, the foundation can be set on a nightly basis for a solid offensive performance.

Free Throws Need Work

As we get further and further into the season, the little things become bigger and bigger.

For Mississippi State, perhaps the biggest of little things is free throws.

Despite beating the Commodores on Saturday, the Bulldogs had a hard time pulling away until very late in the game. A big reason for this was going 12 for 27 at the free throw line. It's the second straight home game where the Bulldogs shot under 56% from the charity stripe.

Following this past week's games, MSU has now shot 69.8% from the free throw line as a team so far this season. It's the third-worst mark in the SEC behind only Texas A&M and Florida.

While depth does play a role in this, the players that are able to go need to be able to take advantage of those kinds of opportunities when they become available. Not every team will be as forgiving of mistakes as Vanderbilt.

Mississippi State continues play this week when it travels to Florida on Wednesday, then hosts No. 13 Auburn on Saturday.

