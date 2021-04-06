Takeaways from Monday's 114-112 Knicks loss to Nets, including another Julius Randle triple-double

Julius Randle backs up James Harden

Things came down to the wire again, and still, the Nets squeezed out another narrow win over the Knicks, this time to the tune of 114-112.

Here's a few takeaways from the game:

1. James Harden went out with a hamstring injury four minutes into the game, but the Nets managed to stay competitive in the first quarter with the Knicks, ending the quarter down by just three points.

Kyrie Irving was putting on a show in the first, hitting threes, mid range jumpers and acrobatic layups en route to a 14-point quarter.

2. But the Knicks took advantage of the absence of Harden and Kevin Durant, jumping out to 10-point lead that they'd take into the halftime locker room. As a team, the Knicks shot 50 percent from three in the half, something that'll always help a team like this one that depends on a lot of damage being done inside the arc.

3. Julius Randle notched his 10th career triple-double and third one this year with just over seven minutes to play in the third. The All-Star was producing all over the court, finishing the game with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists.

4. Irving and Jeff Green (and seven Knick turnovers in the third) helped the Nets come back and take the lead 89-88 heading into the fourth, setting up another classic ending to this rivalry matchup.

5. The Nets jumped ahead to as large as an eight-point lead in the fourth, but the Knicks cut it back to a one-point game with under five to play.

With the Knicks down three and under a minute to play, Irving turned the ball over on a high pass to give the Knicks a shot to tie things up. Tom Thibodeau put in Alec Burks, who proceeded to swish a three and tie the game at 112.

Green was fouled after a missed Joe Harris jumper and put the Nets up two at the line with 3.7 seconds to play.

With the ball advanced after a Knicks timeout, Randle got the inbounds pass and tried crossing up Green, but he missed the 18-foot jumper. The Nets got the season sweep on the Knicks that they wanted.

6. RJ Barrett led all Knicks scorers with 22 points, while Reggie Bullock was right behind him with 21. Derrick Rose put in 16 points off the bench as well.

7. Irving finished with a game-high 40 points and added another seven assists. Green put up 23 points and Harris added 16 points, eight rebounds and two steals to round things out for the Nets.

The Knicks head up to Boston to face the Celtics on Wednesday night, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.